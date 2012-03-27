By Catherine Evans
| LONDON, March 27
LONDON, March 27 World stocks hit a 2012 high on
Tuesday, after the Federal Reserve signalled it would continue
supporting economic growth with loose monetary policy, with
expectations the euro zone will agree a bigger crisis firewall
adding to the positive tone.
MSCI's main global stock index was up 0.6 percent at 337.95,
its highest since August last year..
European shares rose for a second day, tracking gains on Wall
St and in Asia, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares up 0.8 percent at 1,097.30 points.
The dollar traded near a one-month low against a basket of
currencies while yields on U.S. Treasury bonds held near
recent one-week lows after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke delivered a
relatively cautious outlook for the U.S. economy on Tuesday.
"It is a significantly more dovish tone from Bernanke, which
will give a boost for stocks. The prospect of easy monetary
policy will help the housing market in the United States," said
Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.
"It will also have a knock-on effect to corporate financing
and improve the terms of real estate loans. We are staying
positive on risk and have a bias in favour of U.S. equities over
European."
While he did not hint at a third round of bond purchases,
Bernanke made clear the U.S. central bank is in no rush to
reverse course after responding aggressively to a deep
recession.
The S&P 500 rebounded from last week's drop to retake
a four-year high on Monday, while Japan's Nikkei jumped
2.4 percent on Tuesday to hit its highest level since the
massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 last year.
"Investors seem fairly confident that the Q1 equity rally is
set to continue," Barclays said in a note, citing a client
survey that found 80 percent believed equities to be fairly- or
under-valued.
Royal Bank of Scotland led gains, rising 5.5 percent
on reports that Britain could sell as much as a third of its
stake in the bailed-out bank to Abu Dhabi's wealth fund.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3348, although it
stayed close to a one-month high of $1.3368 hit on Monday on
trading platform EBS.
The single currency drew support from Germany's signal on
Monday that it was willing to increase the resources available
for fighting the debt crisis by combining the euro zone's
temporary and permanent bailout funds.
Expectations European Union finance ministers will agree on
Friday to create a firewall big enough to protect Spain and
Italy supported their bonds despite fears that Spain especially
will not be able to meet budget targets it has already softened.
Italian and Spanish bond yields have eased from recent highs
while German government bond prices reversed an early rise on
Tuesday as growing risk appetite spurred gains in equities.
June Bund futures were one tick higher on the day at
136.75, after retreating from a session high of 137.21.
Benchmark 10-year yields were a basis point lower
at 1.94 percent.
Fears the euro zone debt crisis could escalate again as
Southern European states struggle to push through unpopular
reforms aimed at stimulating growth are nevertheless expected to
underpin safe-haven assets such as Bunds.
Spain comfortably sold 2.58 bln euros in treasury bills on
Tuesday, while Italy is due to sell zero coupon and
inflation-linked bonds later ahead of an auction of medium- and
longer-term debt on Thursday. The cost of insuring Italian and
Spanish debt against default also fell.