By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, March 27 World stocks touched an eight-month high o n T uesday and the dollar edged higher from the previous day's losses a day after the Federal Reserve signaled it would continue its loose monetary policy to tackle unemployment in the world's biggest economy.

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher, after a more than 1 percent rally lifted the S&P 500 to a four-year high on Monday.

"We've rallied quite a bit for the past couple of months, and yesterday we rallied on Bernanke, so after all that I expect a very flat and quiet market until the end of the quarter," said Jerome Heppelmann, chief investment officer at Old Mutual Focused Fund in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Markets also were awaiting U.S. consumer confidence data due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

In early morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average edged up 11.81 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,253.44. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.61 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,418.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.35 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,123.92.

MSCI's main global stock index was up 0.4 percent, near its session high of 338.28, its highest since Aug. 1.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was little changed, but banking stocks rose 0.8 percent with Royal Bank of Scotland leading gains.

The U.S. dollar strengthened against the euro and the yen after the Fed's dovish comments sent it tumbling in the previous session.