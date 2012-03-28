* European shares open lower, Bunds extend gains
* Markets look to U.S durable goods data post-Bernanke
* Euro crisis eyed after Italy/Spain wobbles
By John Stonestreet
LONDON, March 28 European shares opened lower on
Wednesday and core government bonds rose, with risk-shy
investors awaiting fresh leads on growth prospects for the U.S.
economy amid renewed concerns about the debt crisis on Europe's
periphery.
With European data thin on the ground, markets turned their
focus across the Atlantic to durable goods data later in the day
after comments on Tuesday by Federal Reserve chief Ben
Bernanke fueled investor bets for further U.S. monetary
stimulus.
"The focus remains on growth indicators," said Lauren
Rosborough, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"To the extent that Bernanke has raised the ante on U.S.
growth indicators, U.S. durable goods orders due for release
this afternoon will be the market's focus." Consensus is for a
1.7 percent rise.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,081.57.
MSCI's main global stock index was down 0.15
percent at 335.69, moving further away from its highest point
since August of 338.28 hit on Tuesday.
With investor confidence about prospects for the euro zone
remaining fragile ahead of a sale of medium-term Italian debt,
the German Bund future extended Tuesday's gains, rising
16 basis points to 137.47.
Italian bonds were the euro zone's weakest performers on
Tuesday after an auction of inflation-linked
bonds.
"I think already the impact of the LTRO (three-year ECB
refinancing operation) is beginning to wane," said one trader.
"I think we are waiting for the next blow-up ... I think Europe
is massively complacent in thinking they have solved
everything."
Spain and the European Commission denied media reports on
Tuesday that Brussels had told the Madrid government to take an
EU bailout to refinance the country's troubled banks.
The yen edged higher against the dollar and euro, supported
by seasonal buying by Japanese exporters ahead of the end of
their financial year.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 82.78 yen, while the
euro eased 0.2 percent to 110.42 yen to inch further
away from a 4-1/2 month high of 111.43 hit last week on trading
platform EBS.
Brent crude prices slipped below $125 a barrel on
the possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the
U.S.
Copper slipped 0.8 percent to $8,452 a tonne as
commodity investors took a cautious stance ahead of the U.S.
durable goods data.