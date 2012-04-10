* European shares down 0.75 percent in reaction to U.S. jobs
data
* Wall Street poised to open flat as earnings season begins
* Yen posts gains on euro, dollar after BOJ meeting
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, April 10 German government bond yields
hit their lowest level since September on Tuesday and European
shares fell as investors returning from a long weekend switched
to safer assets after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data.
The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish debt and their bond
yields also climbed higher, reflecting the risk aversion and
concerns about those economies.
But U.S. stock markets, which have already had a chance to
digest the employment report, looked set to open little changed
with attention focused on the start of the quarterly company
reporting season.
The concerns about growth in the world's largest economy
also overshadowed positive trade numbers from Germany and China,
with both nations enjoying strong rises in exports, although
weak Chinese import numbers took some of the gloss off the data.
"Our feeling is we are back to looking primarily at the
shape of the U.S. economy in the second quarter," said Adam
Cole, head of FX research at RBC Capital Markets.
"I think the risk is even a normal quarter will be seen as
disappointing," he said.
Friday's report showed payrolls grew by just 120,000 in
March, far below the expected increase of 203,000.
.
Ian Williams, an equity strategist at Peel Hunt, said the
data showed that the Federal Reserve was right to be cautious
about the U.S. recovery.
"Although that could be interpreted as increasing the
likelihood of sustained Fed support, the "risk off" mood that
prevailed in the early days of the second quarter seems likely
to persist for now," he said.
The key FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
was down 0.75 percent at 1042.07 with Germany's DAX index
down 0.75 percent despite the trade data.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
barometer of investor appetite for risky assets such as stocks,
also surged 9.6 percent to a five-week high.
Global stocks also eased as major Asian markets saw a second
straight day of losses with higher-than-expected Chinese
inflation data weighing on sentiment as it reduced the hopes of
further monetary policy easing.
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.25
percent to near one-month lows at 234.74.
SPAIN, ITALY IN SPOTLIGHT
A weaker U.S. economy could hurt indebted European economies
and this concern helped pushed safe-haven German government bond
yields lower, and sent yields on riskier Italian
and Spanish debt higher.
Those moves extended a trend that began last week in the
wake of a disappointing Spanish bond auction and will likely
influence demand at a German 10-year bond sale on Wednesday and
an Italian debt auction on Thursday.
Italian yields rose across the curve with 10-year bond
yields up 12 basis points at 5.56 percent, while
Spanish 10-year yields were 17 basis points higher
at 5.95 percent after rising around 25 basis points last week.
In the foreign exchange market the euro eased against the
dollar, dipping 0.25 percent to $1.3070, having bounced
off a four-week low of $1.3033 hit on Monday.
The big mover was the Japanese yen which hit a
one-month high against the dollar and the euro after the Bank of
Japan kept policy on hold, maintaining its view that the economy
is showing signs of picking up.
In commodity markets investors were more worried about the
soft Chinese import data, which raised concerns about demand
from the world's second biggest economy.
Front-month Brent crude futures were down $1.10 at
$121.56 a barrel. The contract slipped as low as $121.02 on
Monday, the lowest since March 15. U.S. oil was down 60
cents to $101.80.
Copper prices also fell due to the Chinese data as
investors are watching for signs that China can avoid a hard
landing as it tweaks monetary and fiscal policies to cut rising
costs and help businesses hit by the global downturn.
However, gold prices were on the rise as hopes grew that the
sluggish employment market in the United States could spark a
fresh round of U.S. quantitative easing.
Ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy, which keeps real interest
rates and consequently the opportunity cost of holding gold low,
is a key driver of higher bullion prices.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,643.80 an ounce,
while U.S. gold futures for June delivery were up $1.20
an ounce at $1,645.10.