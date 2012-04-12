* Italy's borrowing costs rise at debt sale
* Euro sets fresh one-week high against the dollar
* European shares caught in choppy trade
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, April 12 European shares ticked up and
the euro hit a one-week high against the dollar as markets
reacted well to a jump in Italy's borrowing costs on Thursday
despite growing concern about a revival of the euro zone debt
crisis.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a slightly higher
open on Wall Street ahead of the release of weekly jobless
claims numbers and the March Producer Price Index, though the
rise in Italian debt yields could cap gains.
Italy' three-year bond yield jumped to 3.89 percent at a
debt auction, a rise of more than one percentage point compared
to a month ago, as budget troubles in Spain and concerns over
global growth prompted investors to demand a higher return to
buy Italy's paper.
"Clearly it shows investor appetite for Italian bonds even
at the short end has diminished recently," said Nick
Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
Italian officials have pointed the finger at Spain, whose
borrowing costs have soared since Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
ripped up a 2012 budget deficit target agreed with Brussels.
Rajoy hit back on Wednesday, telling European leaders to be
more careful when they talk about Spain as it struggles to show
markets it can control its finances.
Italy's sale of March 2015 bonds on Thursday drew bids worth
1.4 times the 2.88 billion euros offered and the bonds sold at a
yield of 3.89 percent compared with 2.76 percent at the last
such sale in mid-March.
"In terms of a litmus test for demand for Italian debt it
was less than inspiring," Richard McGuire, fixed income
strategist at Rabobank, said.
After the auction, the euro initially retreated. But
as Italian long-term bond yields resumed falling, the single
currency gained to a fresh one-week high of $1.3177, above the
$1.3030-$1.3165 range trodden in the past week.
These gains maybe limited, however.
"The response to the Italian bond auction and the
performance of Spanish banks is an indication that problems for
the euro are piling up," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute
Returns and Currency at RWC Capital, a fund manager.
European equity markets also moved higher, reversing earlier
losses and resuming the previous session's tentative recovery.
Yields on 10-year Italian bonds were down 13
basis points to 5.4 percent on the day, having started to fall
before the bond tender results.
Spanish 10-year bond yield were six basis
points lower at 5.81 percent, though here the Italian auction
did push the yields off earlier lows.
Stamenkovic said the result also showed that the impact of a
trillion euro-plus injection of liquidity into the region's
banking system by the European Central Bank through two
long-term refinancing operations was beginning to dissipate,
having boosted shares and sliced Italian and Spanish bond yields
in the first quarter.
The turmoil in Spain's bond market, which saw 10-year yields
touch around six percent on Tuesday, has calmed a little since
ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure hinted the central bank
might be willing to buy more government bonds. But hardliners
within the ECB are strongly opposed to reviving that programme.
German Bund futures, generally viewed as a safe
haven in times of trouble, reversed their gains after the sale
to be down 18 ticks to 139.57, with 10-year cash yields
rising to 1.71 percent.
STOCKS RECOVERY ENDS
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.15 percent, at 1,035.10, but the Euro STOXX 50
index of Europe's blue-chip companies was down 0.2
percent to 2,327.00, having suffered a 4.5 percent decline over
the last five days that all but eradicated year-to-date gains.
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.25
percent 323.07 after a good start to the U.S. corporate
reporting season lifted Wall Street stocks and a strong
Australian employment report encouraged the rebound in Asia.
The dollar hit a one-week low against a basket of currencies
of 79.475 on the rise in the euro and in the wake of
comments by the No. 2 official at the U.S. central bank, Janet
Yellen, who said the Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary
policy was appropriate, given high unemployment and the
headwinds facing the economy.
Oil markets were all mostly steady, supported by the weaker
dollar and hopes of faster world economic growth.
Brent crude was up 10 cents at $120.28 a barrel
after touching a low of $119.93 in early trade. U.S. oil
was up 30 cents at $103, adding to $1.68 a barrel gains made on
Wednesday.
The International Energy Agency, which advises 28
industrialised nations on energy policy, said in its monthly
report that the oil market could be turning the corner after
more than two years of tightening as global oil inventories
rose.