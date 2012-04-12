* Italy's borrowing costs rise at debt sale

* Euro sets fresh one-week high against the dollar

* European shares caught in choppy trade

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, April 12 European shares ticked up and the euro hit a one-week high against the dollar as markets reacted well to a jump in Italy's borrowing costs on Thursday despite growing concern about a revival of the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims numbers and the March Producer Price Index, though the rise in Italian debt yields could cap gains.

Italy' three-year bond yield jumped to 3.89 percent at a debt auction, a rise of more than one percentage point compared to a month ago, as budget troubles in Spain and concerns over global growth prompted investors to demand a higher return to buy Italy's paper.

"Clearly it shows investor appetite for Italian bonds even at the short end has diminished recently," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

Italian officials have pointed the finger at Spain, whose borrowing costs have soared since Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy ripped up a 2012 budget deficit target agreed with Brussels.

Rajoy hit back on Wednesday, telling European leaders to be more careful when they talk about Spain as it struggles to show markets it can control its finances.

Italy's sale of March 2015 bonds on Thursday drew bids worth 1.4 times the 2.88 billion euros offered and the bonds sold at a yield of 3.89 percent compared with 2.76 percent at the last such sale in mid-March.

"In terms of a litmus test for demand for Italian debt it was less than inspiring," Richard McGuire, fixed income strategist at Rabobank, said.

After the auction, the euro initially retreated. But as Italian long-term bond yields resumed falling, the single currency gained to a fresh one-week high of $1.3177, above the $1.3030-$1.3165 range trodden in the past week.

These gains maybe limited, however.

"The response to the Italian bond auction and the performance of Spanish banks is an indication that problems for the euro are piling up," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at RWC Capital, a fund manager.

European equity markets also moved higher, reversing earlier losses and resuming the previous session's tentative recovery.

Yields on 10-year Italian bonds were down 13 basis points to 5.4 percent on the day, having started to fall before the bond tender results.

Spanish 10-year bond yield were six basis points lower at 5.81 percent, though here the Italian auction did push the yields off earlier lows.

Stamenkovic said the result also showed that the impact of a trillion euro-plus injection of liquidity into the region's banking system by the European Central Bank through two long-term refinancing operations was beginning to dissipate, having boosted shares and sliced Italian and Spanish bond yields in the first quarter.

The turmoil in Spain's bond market, which saw 10-year yields touch around six percent on Tuesday, has calmed a little since ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure hinted the central bank might be willing to buy more government bonds. But hardliners within the ECB are strongly opposed to reviving that programme.

German Bund futures, generally viewed as a safe haven in times of trouble, reversed their gains after the sale to be down 18 ticks to 139.57, with 10-year cash yields rising to 1.71 percent.

STOCKS RECOVERY ENDS

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.15 percent, at 1,035.10, but the Euro STOXX 50 index of Europe's blue-chip companies was down 0.2 percent to 2,327.00, having suffered a 4.5 percent decline over the last five days that all but eradicated year-to-date gains.

The MSCI world equity index was up 0.25 percent 323.07 after a good start to the U.S. corporate reporting season lifted Wall Street stocks and a strong Australian employment report encouraged the rebound in Asia.

The dollar hit a one-week low against a basket of currencies of 79.475 on the rise in the euro and in the wake of comments by the No. 2 official at the U.S. central bank, Janet Yellen, who said the Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary policy was appropriate, given high unemployment and the headwinds facing the economy.

Oil markets were all mostly steady, supported by the weaker dollar and hopes of faster world economic growth.

Brent crude was up 10 cents at $120.28 a barrel after touching a low of $119.93 in early trade. U.S. oil was up 30 cents at $103, adding to $1.68 a barrel gains made on Wednesday.

The International Energy Agency, which advises 28 industrialised nations on energy policy, said in its monthly report that the oil market could be turning the corner after more than two years of tightening as global oil inventories rose.