* Spain's 10-year bonds over six pct; shares hit 3-year lows
* Euro drops to two-month low against dollar, outlook weak
* U.S. equity market poised to open higher
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, April 16 Spain's debt yields rose above
6 percent on Monday as investors worried about its budget
deficit, knocking the euro and sending safe-haven German bonds
to a record last set at the height of the euro zone crisis.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for
Wall Street in line with the recovery seen on most European
share markets after sharp falls last week.
But Spanish stocks plunged to three-year lows and the
economy minister said the country had probably tipped back into
recession for the second time since 2009.
"We're back in full crisis mode," Rabobank strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor said.
"It is looking more and more likely that Spain is going to
have some form of a bailout."
Mixed signals from the European Central Bank(ECB) over its
willingness to help the market by restarting a special bond
buying programme and news Spanish banks have been heavy
borrowers of cheap ECB funds also undermined confidence.
Spanish 10-year yields rose 11 basis points to
6.10 percent. That is short of euro-era highs of just under 7
percent reached in November but above the psychologically
important 6 percent level.
The rise typically accelerates after 6 percent, putting
yields on a course for 7 percent beyond which debt costs are
seen as unsustainable.
The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default also hit a
record high at 522 basis points, meaning it costs of $522,000 a
year to buy $10 million of protection.
Appetite for the country's debt will face further scrutiny
this week when it auctions two- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.
Investors sold the common currency, pushing it to a
two-month trough of $1.2994 before recovering slightly.
German bond prices gained and yields on the benchmark
10-year Bund, viewed as the euro zone's safest
debt, hit a record low of 1.628 percent.
The previous record was set in November last year at the
height of the debt crisis, just before the ECB injected around 1
trillion euros of cheap three-year funds into the region's
banking system.
Italian 10-year yields were up five basis
points at 5.6 percent on Monday due to contagion fears from
Spain. That compared with the peak of 7.3 percent last November.
EQUITIES CONSOLIDATE
European equity markets were mostly higher in Monday
trading, after seeing sharp falls last week when the concerns
over Spain first resurfaced.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was
up 0.75 points 1,035.57 after closing 1.6 percent lower on
Friday, to post its fourth straight weekly loss. Spain IBEX 35
Index was down 0.26 percent at 7231.40.
The MSCI global equity index was around 0.15
percent lower after a selloff in Asia linked to disappointing
China growth data, which had also sent U.S. shares down sharply
on Friday.
China doubled the size of the yuan's permitted trading band
over the weekend, a key reform in the process of liberalising
nascent financial markets, but it had little impact.
Oil and metals prices were suffering from the worries about
Spain, but were also hit by signs of slowing demand from China
and fears U.S consumers were being hurt by high gasoline prices.
The dollar index against a basket of other currencies
was up 0.22 percent on Monday.
The dollar's strength also makes commodities more expensive
for consumers using other currencies.
"Across the board, from equities to commodities, the
sentiment is risk off," Michael Poulsen, an oil analyst at
Global Risk Management said.
Front-month Brent crude slipped $1.25 to $119.96 a
barrel while U.S. crude oil was down 32 cents to $102.51
a barrel.
Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,647.81 an ounce, off
an earlier low of $1,640.64.