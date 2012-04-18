* Euro zone worries send German borrowing costs to record
low
* Sterling jumps as BoE signals inflation concerns rise
* Share markets weaken, earnings growth hopes limit falls
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, April 18 Fears of a resurgence in the
euro zone debt crisis boosted demand for safe-haven German
bonds on Wednesday, while the Bank of England and a European
Central Bank official signalled more monetary policy easing to
support growth was unlikely.
U.S. stocks index futures also pointed to a lower open,
after a strong session on Tuesday, when a robust start to the
quarterly earnings season helped the S&P 500 to its biggest gain
in a month.
Growing bad loan problems at Spanish banks and comments by
French president Nicolas Sarkozy, fighting for re-election, that
the euro's exchange rate should be up for discussion with the
ECB also helped send the single currency lower.
"Investor demand for core paper remains firm, with the
background threat of crisis tensions ratcheting yet higher,
underpinning an overriding desire for capital preservation,"
said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.
The concern about a flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis,
which has largely been centred on Spain's budget problems,
enabled Germany to auction off 4.2 billion euros ($5.5
billion)in two-year bonds at a record low yield of just 0.14
percent.
The strong demand came as some high-profile investors were
raising doubts over whether Europe's biggest economy could
escape the impact of debt problems in Spain and Italy.
The head of German life insurer Allianz Leben, Maximilian
Zimmerer, told financial daily Handelsblatt that the safety of
long-term German government bonds was overrated.
"They are over valued; the yield is too low. If a euro zone
country runs into trouble, Germany in any case will have to pick
up the bill in the end," Zimmerer said.
BOE SHIFT
In the currency markets, a shift in the tone of minutes from
the Bank of England's last policy meeting in early April
surprised investors.
The UK central bank signalled it was much more concerned that
inflation, currently 3.5 percent, was likely to fall more slowly
than it had previously forecast, due to higher oil prices, the
risk of firms boosting profit margins and weak productivity
growth.
The minutes also showed that a long-standing advocate of
more quantitative easing on its policy making committee, Adam
Posen, had dropped his call for more stimulus.
The news wrong-footed many investors and drove sterling to a
19-month high of 81.78 per euro, and a two-week high against the
dollar of $1.5994.
"We think that sterling can strengthen further because
stopping QE effectively stops devaluing the pound," said John
Wraith, head of rates strategy for Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann also told
Reuters in an interview there was no reason to discuss another
round of liquidity injection into the euro zone banking system.
Two rounds of so-called long term refinancing operations
(LTROs) in December and February had pumped more than 1 trillion
euros into the system, easing fears of a debt crisis and
sparking a rally in riskier assets such as equities and the
sovereign debt of Spain and Italy.
The euro was also under pressure from worries about Spain's
fiscal and banking sector problems ahead of a planned debt sale
on Thursday, when the government will sell fresh two- and
10-year bonds.
The Bank of Spain reported bad loans at domestic banks had
risen to a 19-year high in February of 8.2 percent of their
credit portfolios as the sector continues to battle sliding
house prices and a looming recession.
The euro dropped 0.4 percent against the dollar to
$1.3070, within sight of a two-month low of $1.2994 hit briefly
last week.
CORPORATE HEALTH
European share prices edged lower, led by falls in Spanish
stocks, but the strong start to first quarter earnings
reports from the United States helped underpin the market.
Around 75 percent of companies reporting so far have beaten
analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"If this can be maintained, it will be a good reminder and a
timely reminder that while governments and individuals may be
struggling, companies remain in good health," said Richard
Hunter, head of UK equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
which saw its biggest daily gain of the year on Tuesday, fell
0.2 percent to 2,422.92. The FTSE Eurofirst index of
top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1046.35.
In commodity markets the IMF's latest economic growth
forecasts, which raised the global growth estimate to 3.5
percent from 3.3 percent in January, offered some support to
offset the worries about the euro zone, but prices were
generally weaker.
Brent June crude slipped 98 cents to $117.80 a
barrel, while U.S. May crude fell 2 cents to $104.18.
Spot gold eased for a fourth straight day to be down
0.35 percent to $1,643.71 ounce after touching a one-week low
near $1,634 on Tuesday.