* Euro hits 3-week high of $1.3237 as debt fears ease
* U.S. Fed meeting awaited for hints on future policy action
* Corporate earnings hopes lift European shares
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, April 25 The euro hit a three-week high
and global shares gained on Wednesday before a key policy
statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve, buoyed by
better-than-expected corporate earnings and signs of improved
sentiment in the euro zone debt market.
U.S. equity markets are also expected to firm after
technology giant Apple's surprise jump in profits was
seen leading most major indexes higher.
The dollar eased to three-week lows against a range of
currencies. Markets expect the Federal Reserve to restate
its intention to keep rates near zero throughout 2014 and
possibly hint at more easing at its latest policy meeting.
The better appetite for riskier assets contributed to weaker
demand at a German auction of new 30-year bonds, where the
ultra-low yielding but safe paper had become much less
attractive to investors.
Germany drew bids worth less than the amount on offer at a
widely-watched auction of new 32-year debt that still sold at an
average yield of 2.41 percent, down from 2.62 percent at the
previous sale.
"In an environment where investors are very averse in buying
peripheral bonds there is still some interest in holding German
bonds to hedge against that," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
But he added: "If we see a stabilisation in peripheral
markets and we start to see signs of progress in Spain or the
political worries in France or the Netherlands start to
dissipate then the safe-haven flows can unwind very quickly."
The single currency rose to $1.3237 after the auction
although political uncertainty was keeping a lid on the gains.
The front month German Bund future was around 17
ticks on the day at 140.45, having hit a session low of 140.19
after the auction results. Yields on 10-year bonds
firmed two basis points to 1.66 percent.
UK IN RECESSION
New data showing Britain's $2.4 trillion economy had slipped
back into recession served as a reminder of the wider impact of
the euro zone crisis.
Gross domestic product fell 0.2 percent in the first quarter
of 2012 after contracting by 0.3 percent at the end of 2011,
confounding forecasts for 0.1 percent growth.
The downturn was the second economic contraction in Britain
since the financial crisis began.
"These figures show even more disappointing underlying
growth than we feared," said Alan Clarke, UK and euro zone
economist at Scotiabank.
"I think we are in good company. When the euro zone figures
are released in a few weeks' time, it will show that the UK has
not fared worse than the likes of Germany and France."
But the weaker economic data failed to halt gains in the
FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares which was
up about 0.7 percent to 1039.86 points.
FED AWAITED
Most market attention remains focused on the release by the
U.S. Fed of its latest round of quarterly forecasts at 1800 GMT,
and the comments by Chairman Ben Bernanke that will follow in a
news conference scheduled for 1815 GMT.
Bernanke is expected to be peppered with questions on the
chances of more easing after its current round, known as
Operation Twist ends in June.
"The market will be looking for any language change on
Operation Twist and on the balance of risks around the economy,
especially given the disappointing U.S. jobs report," said Paul
Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
European debt markets were taking some comfort from the
latest survey of the region's key financial institutions by the
ECB which found banks were softening their lending rules after
its injection of 1 trillion euros of cheap three-year money via
so-called LTROs.
However, the survey, conducted between March 23 and April 5,
found loan demand had fallen substantially and was likely to
remain subdued in the second quarter, suggesting it might take
some time before the cash trickles into the euro zone's
faltering economy.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, speaking in
Brussels, singled out renewed intensification of tensions in
euro area sovereign debt markets and their potential spillover
to the real economy as the main downside risk.
But he added that economic activity had stabilised at a low
level and expected growth to be supported by foreign demand.
The ECB's survey and Draghi's comments did little to shake
the return of confidence to peripheral euro zone debt markets
with both Spanish and Italian government bond yields easing.
The Spanish 10-year government bond yield fell 3 basis
points to 5.84 percent, while the Italian
equivalent was down one basis points at 5.67
percent.
Dutch 10-year yields, which have been affected
by a budget crisis that saw the coalition government collapse,
were little changed on the day at 2.32 percent.
CORPORATE HEALTH
Rising hopes of better corporate performances drove the
share markets after a surprisingly strong result from tech
bellwether Apple and healthy numbers from the likes of
Spanish bank BBVA, Swedish telecom firm Ericsson
and home appliances maker Electrolux.
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.25
percent at 323.97 after shares in Apple, the world's most
valuable technology company, shot up 8 percent helping to lift
sentiment in Asian markets.