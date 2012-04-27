* Spanish downgrade adds to euro zone debt worries
* Euro eases 0.35 pct, European shares open 0.6 pct lower
* Bank of Japan move strengthens dollar
LONDON, April 27 European shares and the euro
fell as investors sought safety in German government bonds on
Friday and a two-notch downgrade of Spain's credit rating ahead
of a key Italian bond auction added to worries of slowing growth
across the region.
Meanwhile widely expected policy easing measures by the Bank
of Japan strengthened the dollar against the yen, but
failed to lift Tokyo stocks or inspire confidence among
investors.
European shares were down 0.6 percent at 1,037.99
points after three straight days of gains after the move by
Standard & Poor's and fresh data showing Spain's jobless rate
rising.
"We're expecting another strong wave in this euro zone debt
crisis," Carmignac Gestion's Global Manager Frederic Leroux
said. "The divergence between German policymakers and the rest
of the euro zone is too big for a solution to emerge right now."
The front month German bond futures contract hit a
record high of 141.38, up 46 ticks et at the start of the week.
Ten-year German bond yields fell three basis
points to about 1.65 percent.
The riskier sovereign debt of Spain and Italy moved in the
opposite direction with 10-year Italian bond yields
up 13 basis points to 5.77 percent and Spain's
equivalent debt up 17 basis points to 6.02 percent.
Italy's borrowing costs are expected rise further when the
government auctions up to 6.25 billion euros in fixed-rate paper
later in the day.
The euro was down 0.35 percent at $1.3162, after it
had climbed to a three-week peak near $1.3264 on Thursday.
The dollar measured against a basket of key currencies
inched up 0.3 percent helped by the Bank of Japan's
decision to increase bond buying by 10 trillion yen ($124
billion).