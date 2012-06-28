* World shares turn lower, FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct
* Euro slips to three-week low vs dollar
* Italy's borrowing costs rise at debt auction
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 28 World shares fell and the euro
hit a three-week low as divisions among European leaders dashed
hopes of urgent measures to tackle the region's debt crisis when
they meet later on Thursday in Brussels.
The pessimism pushed yields on 10-year Spanish bonds above 7
percent, and U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on
Wall Street ahead of the latest weekly jobless claims data.
The European Union's two-day leaders' meeting is expected to
produce a broad roadmap for fiscal, financial and political
union across the 17-nation currency bloc and may agree measures
to boost growth, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel has brushed
aside demands from Italy and Spain for rapid action to lower
their soaring borrowing costs.
She also poured cold water on proposals backed by France for
euro zone countries to assume joint liability for each other's
debts.
"It's rare that we've seen this amount of discord going into
a summit," said Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy
at ING. "On the face of it, it looks like it's going to be
reasonably negative for the euro."
A German government source downplayed expectations for the
summit, telling Reuters it would take time to resolve the
region's sovereign debt crisis, already in its third year.
Data showing German unemployment rose more than expected in
June also weighed on investor appetite for euro zone assets.
The common currency fell 0.4 percent to three-week
lows of $1.2422 versus the dollar and to 98.65 against the
safe-haven Japanese currency.
Equity investors also beat a retreat ahead of the summit,
sending MSCI's world equity index down 0.17
percent to 303.06 points, ending two days of gains.
"The current environment does not justify increasing our
equities exposure," said Francois Savary, chief investment
officer at Swiss bank Reyl.
Falls in banking stocks, which are most exposed to the euro
zone crisis, led the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European company shares down 1.1 percent to 989.35 points, while
the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 declined by 1.3 percent.
The STOXX European banking index was down 2.4
percent, with France's BNP Paribas down over 3 percent
and Germany's Deutsche Bank off 1 percent.
Barclays Bank in Britain fell over 10 percent after
agreeing to pay a $453 million fine for manipulating interest
rates on the London interbank market.
EURO DEBT SLIDES
The prospects for Europe's beleaguered sovereign debt market
- assuming not much happens at the summit - pushed yields on
Spanish 10-year debt above the 7 percent level, widely regard as
unsustainable.
Yields on existing 10-year Italian government bonds
also rose slightly to about 6.22 percent as Italy
was forced to pay 6.19 percent to borrow new 10-year funds at an
auction on Thursday, up from 6.03 percent a month ago.
With interest payments on its 1.95 trillion euro ($2.4
trillion) debt already at alarming levels, Italy also had to pay
5.84 percent to borrow for five years, compared with 5.66
percent at a late-May sale.
GOLD LOSES OUT
Gold also dipped ahead of the summit on signs a
disappointing outcome might prompt investors to turn to the
safety of the U.S. dollar.
Gold has been losing some of its safe-haven appeal after
financial market turmoil caused by the prolonged debt crisis in
Europe and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to take only a
modest step to boost the economy prompted investors to cash in
bullion to cover losses.
After an 11-year bull run, bullion is heading for its
largest quarterly fall in eight years and is almost flat for the
year to date.
Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley on Thursday
lowered its precious metals price forecasts for 2012 through
2014, saying the move was in line with the bank's cut in its
global commodity price forecasts.
Spot gold dipped about 0.25 percent to $1,568.80 an
ounce, having briefly risen above $1,581 on Wednesday. The
precious metal is on track for more than a 5 percent drop this
quarter.
ECB EYED
While concrete steps towards further economic integration of
the currency bloc are now seen unlikely this week, some in the
markets are looking ahead to next week's meeting of the European
Central Bank for some action to help the euro area's battling
economies, with a rate cut seen as a growing possibility.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Wednesday
that there was nothing to stop the bank cutting interest rates,
now at 1 percent, and 48 out of 71 economists polled by Reuters
expected a cut.
"We think the European Central Bank is best suited for
post-summit fire-fighting at short notice," analysts at Standard
Chartered Bank said in a note. "We expect a 25 basis point rate
cut at its July 5 meeting."