By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, July 3 Global shares rose on Tuesday as
expectations rose that major central banks will take more action
to support the world economy, after factory data highlighted the
drag on growth from the euro zone debt crisis.
With European and Asian shares higher, U.S. stocks were also
poised to extend their recent gains, and oil hit $100 a barrel
for the first time in three weeks as tension over Iran added to
the talk of policy easing.
However, the euro steadied near $1.26 to the dollar
due to growing doubts about a new European plan to support
indebted countries, and on the likelihood of a rate cut by the
European Central Bank at its meeting on July 5.
"If the ECB offers loud support this Thursday with a rate
cut and a signal of more to follow in the face of lower growth
and inflation, there may be enough fuel for a summer rally in
stock markets," said Bill O'Neill, EMEA Chief Investment Officer
for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
The stimulus hopes drove the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index
of top European companies up 0.5 percent to 1040.50
points, adding to a 4.2 percent jump since Friday.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
has jumped 6.2 percent in the two last sessions after euro zone
leaders surprised investors with the extent of the progress made
at their recent summit in tackling the protracted debt crisis.
After gains on Wall Street on Monday and earlier across
Asia, MSCI's world equity index was up 0.35
percent at 314.3.48 for a gain of 3.7 percent since Friday.
Britain's top share index, the FTSE 100 index, was
another gainer ahead of the Bank of England's policy setting
meeting, also on Thursday, when it is expected to provide
further economic stimulus measures to boost a flagging economy.
FACTORIES SLOW
The key reason for the gains in equity markets is a growing
deceleration in manufacturing activity around the world, which
has raised expectations central banks will have to respond.
This view gained momentum on Monday when data for June
showed the giant U.S. manufacturing sector was on course for its
first contraction in nearly three years.
A similar measure of factory activity in the euro area also
held steady at its lowest level since June 2009, while
joblessness across the region rose to a record high in May.
Many market players believe a weak U.S. jobs report on
Friday could push the U.S. Federal Reserve into a third bout of
quantitative easing (QE) - the policy of creating money to fund
asset purchases that has lifted riskier assets such as shares
and commodities in the past.
"We could see central banks on both sides of the Atlantic
cutting (rates), which obviously markets would take positively,"
said Jessica Ground, UK fund manager for Schroders.
ECB AWAITED
The ECB is widely expected to bolster the euro zone economy
by cutting its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 0.75
percent, with some saying it might have to go further and take
more "non-standard" measures - such as reactivating its own
bond-buying programme or offering banks fresh liquidity.
"We think if it's just a rate cut, that would be a
disappointment for markets, because a rate cut would not do very
much at all for the peripheral economies," said Christian Schulz
at Berenberg Bank.
The ECB calmed investors earlier this year by unleashing
over 1 trillion euros into the region's banking system with twin
three-year funding operations, or LTROs.
And there are still plenty of analysts who see the ECB
announcing just a small cut in rate this week while it waits to
see how this money flows through to the real economy.
Australia's central bank held its main cash rate steady at
3.5 percent on Tuesday, as it continues to gauge the effect of
back-to-back rate cuts earlier this year.
CHINA SERVES UP GAINS
A surprise rise in activity in China's services sector for
June added to gains in commodity prices and resource-related
assets.
China's service industry, which accounts for 43 percent of
output in the world's second largest economy, expanded at its
fastest pace in three months last month, according to an
official purchasing manager's survey.
The potential for a rebound in demand for base metals from
China, along with hopes its central bank could announce moves to
boost liquidity in the banking sector, sent copper up 1.8
percent to six-week highs of $7,763 a tonne.
Crude oil was also rising. This was being linked to news
that Iranian lawmakers had drafted a bill calling for Iran to
shut the key Straits of Hormuz to oil tanker traffic at a time
when a strike by oil workers in Norway has curbed oil output.
Brent crude was up $2.50 a barrel to $99.74 after earlier
touching $100, while U.S. crude rose $2.27 to $86.02.
Gold gained 0.7 percent to $1,608.39 an ounce on
expectations central banks would ease monetary policy. The
precious metal's value increases when money supply is abundant
and interest rates low.