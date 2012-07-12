* World shares weaken on dashed hopes of stimulus efforts
* Wall Street opens down more than 1 percent
* Euro, dollar hit session lows vs yen
* Oil and metals lower as China GDP data awaited
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, July 12 Global shares fell more than 1
percent on Thursday and the euro declined on concern about the
world economic growth outlook and dimmed expectations for any
new near-term stimulus response by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Stocks on Wall Street tumbled after the opening bell with
the weakening growth picture prompting a number of high-profile
corporate earnings warnings in recent days.
The weaker-than-expected start to the second-quarter U.S.
corporate reporting season, combined with expectations of slower
economic growth in the world's leading economies, had encouraged
hopes for the Fed to resume a policy of creating money to lower
long-term interest rates, a process known as quantitative
easing.
There was some solace from data on Thursday that showed the
number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell last week
to a four-year low, though some of that improvement may be
temporary.
But analysts said it did little to sway the view the
economic recovery has hit a soft patch.
"It's great, it's welcome news. It's not a game changer,"
said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
"Whether it is broader themes in employment, GDP, industrial
production, housing - there is a lot there that speaks to a
headwind that is going to take some very significant time and
energy to get through."
A surprise rate cut in South Korea on Thursday following a
50-basis-point cut by Brazil on Wednesday evening also
underscored the growing impact the slowdown was having
worldwide.
But the lack of any monetary easing by the Bank of Japan on
Thursday and limited clues in the latest minutes from the
Federal Reserve's June policy meeting, released on Wednesday,
suggest central banks are still cautious about the need for
further easing.
The Fed minutes showed the world's biggest economy would
have to weaken further before its central bank took any more
easing steps. The minutes did however show some officials felt
more stimulus was justified.
The dollar and euro hit session lows against the yen. The
euro fell to a session low of 96.40 and last traded at
96.48, down 1.1 percent on the day. Against the dollar, the euro
last traded at $1.2182, down 0.5 percent on the day.
EQUITIES SHUNNED
European shares followed Asian markets lower in response to
the dampened prospects for any fresh stimulus measures, sending
the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index down 1.3 percent.
The MSCI world equity index extended losses
to fall 1.5 percent.
"Anyone who's expecting some sort of quantitative easing
come September ahead of the (U.S. presidential) elections, I
think is possibly talking their own book because at the end of
the day, we're in an election year," said Brenda Kelly, market
strategist at CMC Markets.
"It will be a bit of a consolidation effort over the next
number of weeks as the bulls and bears fight it out."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 93.28
points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,511.25. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 14.09 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,327.36.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 44.38 points, or 1.54
percent, to 2,843.60.
The search for safety by investors pushed German government
bond yields to new five-week lows, with 10-year debt
down two basis points at 1.25 percent.
Italy's one-year borrowing costs fell by more than a
percentage point from a month ago at a 7.5 billion euros ($9.2
billion) sale of new 12-month bills on Thursday, but the country
faces a stiffer test on Friday when it auctions 5.25 billion
euros longer-term bonds.
CHINA DATA EYED
Markets are also awaiting Friday's second quarter gross
domestic product growth number from China, which is expected to
show one of the few growth engines in the world economy is
faltering.
A Reuters poll showed economists expect China's growth to
have slowed to 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its worst
performance since the 2008/09 financial crisis.
But analysts are hopeful the world's second-largest economy
would have seen the worst between April and June, and expect a
pick up in the third quarter as Beijing loosens monetary policy
and fast-forwards infrastructure spending.
Oil markets were softer ahead of the data because China is
such a big source of demand. Prices were also hurt as the
International Energy Agency said a slowdown could cap prices.
Brent crude oil fell 96 cents to $99.27 a barrel at
$99.33 and U.S. crude was at $84.57, down $1.24.
"All across risk assets, including oil, investors are seeing
the global economic outlook as a glass half-empty," said Ben Le
Brun, a markets analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney. "There is a
lot of caution ahead of the Chinese data."
Spot gold was down 1 percent on the day at $1,559.46.
The price has fallen by 1.4 percent so far this week, marking
its second consecutive weekly decline.