By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, July 24 European shares fell and the
euro neared a two-year low on Tuesday as fresh data revealed
Europe's debt crisis had caused a sharp slowdown in German
factory activity, although an improvement in China's
manufacturing sector lifted commodities.
The data also showed the private sector across the whole
17-nation euro area shrank for a sixth straight month in July,
mainly due to the weakness in manufacturing, putting the region
on track to fall back into recession.
"Companies seem to be expecting things to deteriorate
further in the coming months," said Chris Williamson, chief
economist at Markit, which compiled the euro zone data.
The euro fell below $1.21 to the dollar after the
data, to be down 0.2 percent at $1.2090 and just above a
25-month low of $1.2067 hit on Monday when concerns about Spain
sparked a broad sell-off in financial markets.
The slowdown in German industrial activity was the biggest
surprise for market analysts, contracting in July at its fastest
pace in three years.
The Markit Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for German
factories slid to 43.3 from 45.0 last month, below the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll of 45.3 and well under the 50 mark
that separates growth from contraction..
"The German manufacturing sector has been one of the key
elements of the euro zone recovery and to see it contracting at
this rate is really quite worrying," Williamson said.
CHINA SUPPORT
Equity markets were less affected by the data having started
the day in a positive mood after a similar survey of factory
activity in China pointed to improving conditions and easing
fears of a sharp slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy.
The HSBC PMI for China rose to 49.5 in July from 48.2 in
June, its fastest growth rate in nine months, with a strong rise
in new export orders reported.
"Today's encouraging PMI data add to the feeling that recent
policy stimulus is working," said Qinwei Wang, China economist
at Capital Economics.
Asian shares inched higher on the Chinese data but the
weaker European session left the MSCI world equity index
slightly lower at 305.77 points after it lost
1.7 percent on Monday.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
initially gained on the Chinese numbers but the data on the euro
zone slowdown coupled with ongoing worries about Spain's fiscal
problems turned the market around, leaving it down 0.1 percent
at 1,023.40 points.
The index had hit a three-week low on Monday when investors
fled all riskier assets on fears that growing financial problems
within regional governments in Spain would force the country
into seeking a full scale sovereign bailout.
Spanish five-year government bond yields rose in line with
10-year bonds on Tuesday in a sign that markets were preparing
for the risk of a big credit event.
The five-year Spanish bond yield was up 16
basis points at 7.59 percent, while 10-year yields
were up 10 bps higher at 7.6 percent.
The government had to pay the second highest yield on
short-term debt since the birth of the euro at an auction on
Tuesday, reflecting the belief that it will need international
aid that regional partners can barely afford.
MOODY'S CUTS
German bond yields were also rising after ratings agency
Moody's revised down its outlook for the country, along with the
Netherlands and Luxembourg, citing the costs associated with a
potential Greek exit from the euro zone and the possible need to
provide support to both Spain and Italy.
"Given the trade and financial linkages that Germany has
with a shaky euro zone, that news possibly shouldn't come as any
surprise," said Mike Ingram, market analyst at BGC Partners.
The warning did slightly increase the attractiveness of U.S.
Treasuries compared to the equivalent German Bunds, keeping
yields on 10-year notes near their historic lows of 1.3977
percent.
"With growing worries over the euro zone as an entity
investors seem to prefer Treasuries over Bunds at this
juncture," said RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick
Stamenkovic.
Commodity markets took their lead from the signs of
improvement in China's giant manufacturing sector which is
world's largest consumer of many industrial products.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
jumped 1.3 percent to $7,494 per tonne, while Brent crude
gained 51 cents to $103.77 a barrel, though it was off
earlier highs above $104.
U.S. crude gained 36 cents to trade at $88.50.
"China is the biggest driver of oil demand and its overall
oil appetite does not seem to have suffered so much, as it
builds up infrastructure and crude stockpiles," said Tony Nunan,
a Tokyo-based risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.