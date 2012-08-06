* European share edge to new four-month highs
* Spanish bond yields hover just below critical 7 pct level
* Euro steadies below one-month highs vs. dollar
By Richard Hubbard and Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 6 European shares inched to fresh
four-month highs on Monday although cautious financial markets
awaited greater clarity on the next steps in Europe's three-year
debt crisis, while the euro steadied below a one-month peak.
Markets enjoyed a strong finish to last week after robust
U.S. jobs data eased concerns about global growth, and the
Frankfurt-based European Central Bank sketched out a plan for a
new wave of bond purchases aimed at helping to calm the euro
zone's turmoil.
But with Germany yet to approve Europe's new rescue fund,
Spain's 10-year bond yields dangerously high and Greece still to
secure new bailout funds, investors remained worried about what
could happen next.
"The market has been rallying on expectations that Spain and
Italy will request assistance but this will take some time, so
markets are waiting to see what happens," said Danske Bank
economist Anders Møller Lumholtz. "How long it could take will
be influenced by how much pressure there is in the market."
"We currently think it could be a couple of weeks or more,
but it will also depend on any details coming out of Frankfurt
on the bond buying programme and also what reaction the market
has to it," he added.
With European stocks crawling up, U.S shares looked likely
to follow suit and add to a 3-month high hit at the end of last
week. The MSCI World Index, which captures the
world's biggest stock markets, was up 0.42 percent to its
highest level since early May.
In another sign of the wait-and-see mood, oil prices fell
roughly a $1 a barrel, with buyers caught between euro zone
hopes and still struggling growth in many large economies. Gold
nudged back up after a four-day drop.
The euro zone's problems remain the focus for many major
investors. The ECB promised last week to stabilise the bloc's
bond markets but tensions remain as details of exactly how to
achieve this have yet to be settled.
Those unresolved questions saw the euro treading
water at lunchtime in Europe at $1.2380, having made significant
gains in recent days.
Greece also continued to niggle. Inspectors from the
International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the
European Central Bank - known as the troika - concluded a visit
to Athens on Sunday, saying they would return in September to
give their final verdict.
MARKETS PAUSE
In Spain, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appears to be
manoeuvring the country towards a full sovereign aid package.
After the gains of the past week, European equities
continued to tick higher on Monday. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European company shares edged up to a new four
month high of 1,084.18 points.
Last week's rally was the ninth consecutive weekly gain for
the main the European index.
Bucking the trend, the euro was below a peak of $1.2444 hit
in Asian trade, which was its strongest level since July 5.
"When you think about the fact that something positive will
probably materialise even if it takes some time, the euro could
see a bit of a rebound," said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading
Japan for UBS in Tokyo.
But traders in Europe were more sceptical. "We haven't had
any concrete improvement in the situation in the euro zone,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
German government bond prices were edging higher, but again
this followed last week's selloff, with many traders worried
about the uncertainties over what steps political leaders might
take next.
"I guess everybody is keeping their positions (minor)
because we are seeing roller coaster moves that nobody can
explain," said Charles Berry, a trader at Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg. "Volatility will be high, that's the only
thing I can guarantee."
Ten-year German bond yields were down 4.9
basis points at 1.38 percent, not too far from a record low of
1.126 percent hit in July.
Spanish 10-year government bonds extended Friday's rally but
remained close to 7 percent levels, beyond which funding costs
are perceived to be unaffordable over the long term.
Ten-year Spanish yields fell 12 basis points
to 6.81 percent, while for two year maturities, where any ECB
bond buying would be concentrated, yields were down more sharply
at 3.43 percent.