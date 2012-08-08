* European shares fall, U.S. stocks open lower
* Euro weaker against dollar, oil prices gain
* Bank of England cuts growth outlook, no hint of future
action
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 8 A three-day rally in world
equity markets ended on Wednesday and the euro fell as doubts
grew over the prospects for early action by major central banks
to tackle declining global economic growth and Europe's debt
crisis.
On Wall Street, stocks opened lower the day after the
benchmark S&P 500 touched the psychologically important 1,400
level for the first time since early May.
Risky assets began rising on Friday after U.S. jobs data
eased concerns about global growth while supporting hopes of
further policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Last week's signal
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that it may ease
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy provided further support.
But the Bank of England on Wednesday gave no hint of future
action at home despite slashing its growth forecast, prompting
investors to shed riskier assets such as stocks.
"Sentiment is still broadly cautious - people realize there
are still a lot of hurdles to be overcome. But investors can't
ignore potential stimulus from central banks and what impact
that's had on stock markets in the past," said Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
The UK central bank said it did not expect Britain's
recession-hit economy to see much growth at all this year
despite all its efforts to pump in cash, but it remained
equivocal on whether further measures were likely.
Investors had hoped the Bank of England would point to an
easing in policy later in the year as the gloomy contents of its
quarterly economic outlook had been widely anticipated.
In a further sign of Europe's worsening economic conditions,
France's central bank said the French economy was likely to slip
into a shallow recession in the third quarter.
The Chinese central bank is next to face the spotlight with
a batch of key economic data due on Thursday likely to draw
attention to the nation's cooling growth rate.
"GOOD RUN"
European shares, which have taken off since Draghi first
signaled a more interventionist stance to defend the euro two
weeks ago, fell back from more than four-month highs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was off 0.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 26.61
points, or 0.20 percent, to 13,141.99. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index eased 3.07 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,398.28.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 10.29 points, or 0.34
percent, to 3,005.57.
"We've had a pretty good run," said Lazard Capital Markets'
Managing Director Art Hogan. "We're in a position in the market
now where there are no clear catalysts and yet we've been
inching higher. The market seems to be finding its path of least
resistance."
Standard Chartered Bank, under fire from
accusations it violated U.S. laws by hiding $250 billion in
transactions tied to Iran, clawed back some of its huge losses,
and was up more than 9 percent.
The British bank's shares dived 16.4 percent on Tuesday in
hefty volume after the accusations by New York's top bank
regulator, which also threatened to revoke the group's state
banking license.
MSCI's world equity index weakened 0.21
percent for its first down day this week.
MARKETS TURN WARY
In early New York trading, the euro was down 0.5
percent at $1.2339, turning lower after gains that took it to a
one-month high of $1.2443 on Monday.
Investors were looking for more details of the ECB's latest
proposal to tackle the three year-old debt crisis that has
threatened the survival of the 17-nation currency bloc.
So far Draghi has said the bank may buy the short-term bonds
of euro zone nations battling with rising yields on their debt,
but that any action had to be in conjunction with the euro
zone's bailout funds and under strict conditions.
"We think there will be a reality check in time," said Sarah
Hewin, senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank in London.
"Any action from the ECB is really reliant upon euro area
governments first taking action. And indeed countries that
require assistance will have to ask for a bailout, so there are
many steps before you get to the ECB moving in to buy bonds."
In the debt market, Germany's sale of 3.4 billion euros of
10-year government bonds attracted more demand than a similar
auction last month, indicating investors' appetite for safe
haven assets hasn't diminished much since Draghi's statements.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields
briefly touched the 7 percent level - beyond which funding costs
are perceived to be unaffordable in the long run - on the
growing view that it may take time until Spain asks for a
bailout.
Oil prices overcame earlier weakness to rise, with Brent
crude futures for September up 79 cents to around
$112.79 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 49 cents at
$94.16.