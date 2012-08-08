* European shares fall, U.S. stocks open lower

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Aug 8 A three-day rally in world equity markets ended on Wednesday and the euro fell as doubts grew over the prospects for early action by major central banks to tackle declining global economic growth and Europe's debt crisis.

On Wall Street, stocks opened lower the day after the benchmark S&P 500 touched the psychologically important 1,400 level for the first time since early May.

Risky assets began rising on Friday after U.S. jobs data eased concerns about global growth while supporting hopes of further policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Last week's signal by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that it may ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy provided further support.

But the Bank of England on Wednesday gave no hint of future action at home despite slashing its growth forecast, prompting investors to shed riskier assets such as stocks.

"Sentiment is still broadly cautious - people realize there are still a lot of hurdles to be overcome. But investors can't ignore potential stimulus from central banks and what impact that's had on stock markets in the past," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The UK central bank said it did not expect Britain's recession-hit economy to see much growth at all this year despite all its efforts to pump in cash, but it remained equivocal on whether further measures were likely.

Investors had hoped the Bank of England would point to an easing in policy later in the year as the gloomy contents of its quarterly economic outlook had been widely anticipated.

In a further sign of Europe's worsening economic conditions, France's central bank said the French economy was likely to slip into a shallow recession in the third quarter.

The Chinese central bank is next to face the spotlight with a batch of key economic data due on Thursday likely to draw attention to the nation's cooling growth rate.

"GOOD RUN"

European shares, which have taken off since Draghi first signaled a more interventionist stance to defend the euro two weeks ago, fell back from more than four-month highs.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was off 0.1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 26.61 points, or 0.20 percent, to 13,141.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index eased 3.07 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,398.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 10.29 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,005.57.

"We've had a pretty good run," said Lazard Capital Markets' Managing Director Art Hogan. "We're in a position in the market now where there are no clear catalysts and yet we've been inching higher. The market seems to be finding its path of least resistance."

Standard Chartered Bank, under fire from accusations it violated U.S. laws by hiding $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, clawed back some of its huge losses, and was up more than 9 percent.

The British bank's shares dived 16.4 percent on Tuesday in hefty volume after the accusations by New York's top bank regulator, which also threatened to revoke the group's state banking license.

MSCI's world equity index weakened 0.21 percent for its first down day this week.

MARKETS TURN WARY

In early New York trading, the euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.2339, turning lower after gains that took it to a one-month high of $1.2443 on Monday.

Investors were looking for more details of the ECB's latest proposal to tackle the three year-old debt crisis that has threatened the survival of the 17-nation currency bloc.

So far Draghi has said the bank may buy the short-term bonds of euro zone nations battling with rising yields on their debt, but that any action had to be in conjunction with the euro zone's bailout funds and under strict conditions.

"We think there will be a reality check in time," said Sarah Hewin, senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank in London. "Any action from the ECB is really reliant upon euro area governments first taking action. And indeed countries that require assistance will have to ask for a bailout, so there are many steps before you get to the ECB moving in to buy bonds."

In the debt market, Germany's sale of 3.4 billion euros of 10-year government bonds attracted more demand than a similar auction last month, indicating investors' appetite for safe haven assets hasn't diminished much since Draghi's statements.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields briefly touched the 7 percent level - beyond which funding costs are perceived to be unaffordable in the long run - on the growing view that it may take time until Spain asks for a bailout.

Oil prices overcame earlier weakness to rise, with Brent crude futures for September up 79 cents to around $112.79 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 49 cents at $94.16.