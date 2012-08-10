* European shares snap recent rally, open down 0.35 pct
* Limbo over ECB bond buy action dominates sentiment
* Weak China data adds to stimulus talk
LONDON, Aug 10 Poor Chinese trade data clipped a
strong recent run by European shares and the euro on Friday,
unwinding some of the gains built since the European Central
Bank began to ready fresh action to combat the region's debt
woes and limp growth.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.35 percent at 1,097 points, but still near levels
last seen in March after the European Central Bank had pumped
over a trillion euros of cash into the banking system.
Europe's stock markets began their latest rally two weeks
ago when ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank was
"ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro", raising
hopes of bold steps to help lower the borrowing costs of Spain
and Italy.
The drop in European shares was complemented by greater
demand for German government bonds - traditionally favoured by
risk-averse investors. Bund futures were up 53 ticks at
143.09 from Thursday's settlement.
"There's been a bit of risk-off ... and we're following U.S.
Treasuries higher, but agenda-wise things are quiet. We could go
sideways till we get into September. There's no supply next week
that might give us some support," a trader said.
The euro - the key barometer of faith in the euro zone's
ability to overcome its debt probems - was down at $1.228, 1.3
percent off its peak of the week.
Commodity markets took their cue from the Chinese data and
the prospects of further central bank action.
Brent crude eased 36 cents or 0.3 percent to $112.86
a barrel, and U.S. crude inched down 0.2 percent to
$93.16 a barrel.