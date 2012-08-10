* European shares snap recent rally, U.S. opens lower
* Limbo over ECB bond buying dominates sentiment
* Weak China data adds to stimulus talk
* Euro hits one-week low against the dollar
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Global shares lost momentum on
F riday, falling for the first time in five days after weak
Chinese trade data, though declines were limited by expectations
policymakers could act to shore up the world's economies.
Stock markets' recent rally has been underpinned by comments
by ECB President Mario Draghi two weeks ago that the central
bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro,"
raising hopes of heavy bond buying to aid Spain and Italy.
A lower than expected reading in China's July exports on
Friday, however, soured the mood. In addition, new bank loans in
China were at a 10-month low, suggesting pro-growth policies
have been slow to gain traction and that more urgent action may
be needed.
The weakness in exports was in part due to slower demand
from Europe.
"The data was not bad, it was horrendous," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"China's export problem is an external problem and it has to
do with Europe," he added. "After these numbers, investors may
want to see (stimulus) activity fairly quickly, especially from
the ECB."
Some economists said the Chinese central bank could move as
early as this weekend to ease policy.
European and U.S. stocks were modestly weaker shortly after
Wall Street's opening bell. The data also sent the euro tumbling
to hit a one-week low.
"There was a hope that the stimulus that has been put in
place would start to drive things in the third quarter, but
there is nothing in these data that suggests the (Chinese)
economy is really picking up," said Adrian Foster at Rabobank.
ECB THE KEY
Limbo in the euro zone is keeping markets in check.
Next week, second-quarter gross domestic product data is
expected to show the euro zone economy contracted.
Hopes are high that the ECB will step in with bond purchases
to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. But until details
emerge - including the strings attached to any support -
investors will be wary.
The euro fell to $1.2239, the lowest since Aug. 3,
and was last at $1.2249, down 0.5 percent on the day.
"The euro is working its way through another small
corrective phase within a massive, long-term downshift," said
Richard Hastings, macro strategist at Global Hunter Securities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.3 percent, as was the MSCI's world equity index
.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 12.60
points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,152.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.47 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,401.33.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.21 points, or 0.31
percent, at 3,009.43.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
13/32, with the yield at 1.6488 percent.
Oil markets were lower after the International Energy Agency
cut its demand forecasts for next year and said crude stocks
were rising.
Brent crude fell $1.26 to around $111.96 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was down $1.20 at $92.16.
"Lower economic growth is feeding through to slower oil
demand all round," said David Fyfe, head of the IEA's markets
division. "Global inventories have risen, and the oil market
looks comfortably supplied."