* European shares dip 0.2 percent, MSCI global index drops
* Euro down from 7-week high vs dollar, dollar firm vs yen
* Central bank stimulus, global growth worries in focus
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 24 Investors generally sold riskier
assets across financial markets on Friday, remaining to a
certain degree in limbo until they learn how much of a punch
central banks will give to the stumbling global economy.
The euro zone's struggle to prevent is own break up
continues to dominate markets and play on economic confidence.
European shares, which have suffered their worst run
in over a month in the last few days as euro zone uncertainty
has returned, were flat but MSCI's main global index
was down around a third of a percent on the day.
"We are in a vacuum policy wise ahead of the Jackson Hole
meeting and the (European Central Bank) meeting on September 6
so we are in a wait and see mode," said Saxo Bank chief
economist Steen Jakobsen.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other central bank
leaders meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week fo an annual
getogether that often hints at what monetary policy is to come.
"We are waiting to see whether we get QE3 (another round of
asset buying from the Fed) and to see how the ECB is going play
the promise that it will help the peripherals, so right now the
market is just concentrating on technicals."
Key global stock markets have risen 15-20 percent since June
as hopes of a resolution to the euro zone crisis have sustained
investor optimism despite a deterioration in company earning
outlooks.
But the rises appear to have come to a halt over the last
week. The S&P 500 has failed to break through 1425-30 points,
while Europe's top shares have been unable to climb above 1115
points.
WILD CARD
The euro eased back from its recent seven-week highs
versus the dollar to stand at $1.2543.
Pushing it down were fading hopes of a rapid new euro zone
drive to end its crisis as politicians signalled new plans could
take another month to put together. The dollar inched up 0.2
percent to 78.60 yen.
"The data calendar is fairly empty so we suspect that
trading will be technical in nature today," said KBC economist
Piet Lammens, pointing to a meeting in Berlin between German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras the main point of interest for markets.
"Merkel and Samaras is of course always a wild card but we
have had so many indications that the Greek issue will be put
back to the end of September, so we don't expect any breaking
news coming from that," Lammens said.
Triple A-rated German government bonds,
traditionally favoured by risk-adverse investors, have rebounded
sharply in recent days, tracking the rise in U.S. Treasuries and
helped by a return of uncertainty among investors about the euro
zone's progress out of its debt crisis.
Bund futures were up 25 ticks at 143.75 in early trading
while Spanish Italian and Portuguese
bonds saw falls ranging between 0.1 and 0.4
percent.
MESS
Oil prices, which have been trading in a tight range this
week, slipped below $115 per barrel. "It's no secret that the
global economy is in bad shape," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager
at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
"Europe's a mess, the U.S. is struggling and China, which was
seen as a growth engine, is also sputtering -- all of which
points to weak demand for crude."
Investors were also watching Spain again on Friday, after
three euro zone sources told Reuters that Madrid is negotiating
with European partners over conditions for aid to bring down its
borrowing costs, though the country has not made a final
decision to request a bailout.
Madrid's IBEX had jumped nearly 30 percent since
comments by European Central Bank head Mario Draghi in late July
sparked expectations of fresh measures to help lower the
borrowing costs of Spain and Italy. But it has lost 4.7 percent
since a peak hit on Monday, although charts show the index has
managed to keep its four-week upward channel intact.
"Pullback would be welcomed by many money managers who
failed to take part in the recent move and at some stage will
need to tell clients of the underperformance," IG Markets
strategist Stan Shamu wrote in a note.