* Markets await details of ECB bond-buying plan
* Euro hovers near eight-week highs on hopes of decisive
action
* Equities seen vulnerable to disappointment. U.S. stocks
seen lower
* Gold and oil gain on wider central bank stimulus hopes
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Sept 4 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields fell on Tuesday, and the euro hovered near an
eight-week high after the head of the European Central Bank
hinted at the scope of a much-anticipated bond buying programme.
The ECB is expected to unveil a new debt-purchasing scheme
to tackle the region's debt crisis at a policy meeting on
Thursday, when it may also cut interest rates as the 17-nation
euro area heads towards a recession.
The bank's president Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on
Monday that buying short-term sovereign debt did not breach any
European Union rules, which investors took as a sign the bank
would resume purchases of short-dated Spanish and Italian bonds.
"Markets are taking a bit of confidence from Draghi, who
apparently indicated that purchases of up to three years
maturity wouldn't be in contravention of EU policies on
financing of sovereigns," said Brian Barry, a strategist at
Investec.
Spanish two-year yields dropped to a three-week
low of 3.23 percent as investors welcomed Draghi's comments,
while their Italian counterparts fell 26 bps to 2.45 percent.
The cost of insuring against Spanish and Italian defaults also
fell sharply.
The single currency was little changed at $1.2590,
close to a high of $1.26378 posted last Friday, its strongest
level since early July.
EQUITY CAUTION
European shares were lower, however, having already risen
strongly on hopes that central bank action could start the
fightback against the euro zone's chronic debt problems.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a lower opening on
Wall Street when trading resumes after the Labor Day holiday.
European equity investors have turned more cautious over the
impact of the ECB plan, having enjoyed a strong rally since
Draghi pledged on July 26 to do "whatever it takes" to protect
the euro from the crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European stocks,
which has risen by 7 percent since late July, was down 0.7
percent at 1,084.35 points by midday.
"If the ECB disappoints, the reaction would be on the
negative side, but I don't expect a dramatic sell-off as focus
will shift to other events," said Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit.
The MSCI world equity index, which has
gained since Friday on renewed hopes of more monetary stimulus
by the U.S. Federal Reserve, was down 0.2 percent at 321.98
points.
Meanwhile the cautiously upbeat tone in peripheral euro zone
bonds and a warning by Moody's that the EU's Aaa credit rating
was under threat knocked German government bond prices lower.
German 10-year yields were up 3 basis points at 1.41
percent, but traders said they did not expect sharp moves before
the ECB meeting on Thursday.
FED ACTION
If the ECB plan is viewed positively by investors, attention
will likely turn quickly to the Fed's policy meeting next week,
when it could also consider another round of bond buying to help
reinvigorate a fragile recovery in the domestic economy.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing
data due later could support speculation of a Fed move if it
reflects similar surveys out of Europe and Asia on Monday that
showed factory activity slowing around the world.
Friday's August U.S. non-farm payrolls report will also be
crucial to hopes of an easing.
The growing speculation of action by central banks, which
has included talk the People's Bank of China could act as growth
in the world's No. 2 economy tapers off, was also helping oil
and precious metal prices on Tuesday.
Brent crude was up for a fourth day at $166.42 a
barrel and near a three-week high. U.S. crude futures
were up 70 cents at $97.17 a barrel from Friday's settlement.
"The main driver at the moment is the expectation around an
ECB announcement on Thursday - investors are looking for some
indications of more bond buying," said Filip Petersson,
Commodity Strategist at SEB Commodity Research.
"They are also looking to see if the U.S. non-farm payrolls
on Friday will be bad enough to keep the door open for QE3
(monetary easing)," he said.
The gold price, which has enjoyed more dramatic gains on
growing speculation over central bank stimulus measures, was
nearing a six month high at $1,693.30 an ounce.
Investors have been piling into both gold and silver as a
hedge against inflationary pressure from central banks' pumping
money into the global economy.
Spot silver, which serves as both a precious and an
industrial metal, has risen nearly 10 percent in two weeks,
outstripping the 4 percent gain in gold in the same period.
But the slowdown in China, which is a major driver of demand
for all industrial commodities, was hurting the copper market,
with 3-month futures on the London Metal Exchange down
0.1 percent at $7,668 per tonne.
China's vast manufacturing sector has been badly hit by
slowing new orders from many of its export markets, especially
the euro zone, raising fears growth will weaken well into the
third quarter.