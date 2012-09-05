* Euro jumps on report ECB plans unlimited but sterilised
bond buying
* Growth worries counter ECB hopes in European share markets
* Oil and gold dip but supported by talk of central bank
action
* Iron ore and steel prices hit fresh lows
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Sept 5 The euro and European stocks rose
while Spanish and Italian bonds yields fell on Wednesday after a
media report that the European Central Bank planned to buy
unlimited amounts of short-term debt to ease the region's
financial crisis.
But stocks on Wall Street opened virtually unchanged as
investors awaited more clarity on the purchasing plans.
Markets have been expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to
unveil a bold plan at a policy meeting on Thursday, and the
report, which said any bond purchases would be offset in money
markets to sterilise or limit the inflationary impact, came as
scepticism had been growing over the scale of the programme.
"I think the market saw the word 'unlimited' and jumped
before realising that the ECB would not expand its balance sheet
as it would sterilise all its purchases, and thus this was not
the kind of aggressive monetary expansion that FX traders were
looking for," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
Strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The single currency, which had been down 0.15 percent at
$1.2550, jumped to $1.26 after the report, closer to
Friday's two-month peak of $1.26378.
European shares initially extended their gains on the report
before settling up 0.2 percent at 1081.15 points,
though the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.6
percent at 2451.25 points.
"The ECB's bond buying plan is welcome, but you can't wax a
car and hope it fixes the engine. Europe needs structural
changes," said Manish Singh at Crossbridge Capital in a note.
Wariness over the ECB plans was in evidence on Wall Street,
where the Dow Jones industrial average gained just 0.07
percent at the start of trading to 13,045, while the broader
Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.02 percent to
1,404.64 points.
The growing likelihood of ECB action to ease the current
stresses in the European debt market had already curtailed
demand for safe-haven German bonds at an auction of new 10-year
paper earlier in the day.
The German Finance Agency, which managed the debt sale, only
received bids from investors worth 3.93 billion euros ($4.9
billion) for the 5 billion of bonds it wanted to sell.
Analysts said demand might have been affected by the heavy
supply elsewhere in the euro zone as the Netherlands was selling
a three-year dollar-denominated bond, while triple-A rated
Austria also sold bonds on Tuesday.
"(The auction) probably reflects the sheer volume of
competing 10-year core supply both last week and this week, and
of course the ECB event risk," said Credit Agricole rate
strategist Peter Chatwell.
GROWTH GRIM
Beyond the ECB plans, investors were also looking at the
implications of a slowdown in U.S. factory activity during
August for Friday's crucial August nonfarm payrolls report.
A weaker-than-expected jobs number could bolster
expectations of more quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve,
perhaps later this month.
The slowdown at U.S. factories came after a spate of similar
business surveys found activity easing at manufacturing and
service sector companies across Asia and Europe.
The latest being the Markit composite Purchasing Manager's
Index (PMI) for August, which posted its seventh month of
contraction. The index fell to 46.3, down from an initial
estimate of 46.6 and below July's 46.5.
"The final August PMI came in only slightly below its
earlier flash estimate, leaving the euro zone economy on course
to fall back into technical recession in the third quarter,"
said Rob Dobson, senior economist at data compiler Markit.
Retail sales in the euro zone also ended a two-month run of
gains in July when volumes fell 0.2 percent as shoppers in the
17-nation currency area held back spending on food, drink and
increasingly expensive fuel.
A Reuters poll published last month predicted the bloc would
contract 0.2 percent in the three months to September, but
Dobson said the latest PMI suggested the downturn could be far
worse, with a contraction of 0.5-0.6 percent.
COMMODITIES SLIDE
The business surveys have added weight to growing fears in
the commodity markets that demand is set to wane.
The prices of iron ore and steel have fallen dramatically on
signs of slowing activity in China, though the slowdown has
renewed hopes for central bank policy easing.
Iron ore prices, which have dropped 36 percent since early
July, were below $90 a tonne , their weakest level
since October 2009.
Steel futures hit an all-time low on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, with further falls expected.
In oil markets the growth worries pushed Brent crude
under $114 a barrel on Wednesday, and U.S. crude futures
slid 15 cents to $95.15.
Gold, which would benefit if lower growth prompts central
banks into action, edged down 0.2 percent to $1,690.70 an ounce
but is still trading near a six-month high.