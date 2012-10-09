* World shares fall after IMF forecasts weaker growth
* U.S. stocks poised to open lower
* Oil jumps on supply concerns as Middle East tension mounts
* Uncertainty over Spain and Greece pressures euro
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Oct 9 A stark warning from the IMF about
the global growth outlook and the prospects for Spain and Greece
sent European stocks and the single currency lower on Tuesday,
while oil rose on escalating tensions in the Middle East.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to Wall Street following
the downward trend in equity markets when trading opens.
The gloomier picture of the economic outlook came as riskier
asset markets such as equities are on the hunt for confirmation
of a pick-up in activity after prices rose sharply last month
when the world's major central banks eased policy aggressively.
The International Monetary Fund's decision to mark down
future growth in emerging markets as well as developing
economies sent global shares, as measured by the MSCI world
equity index, down 0.2 percent.
In the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook, released ahead
of the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in Tokyo, the global growth
forecast for 2012 was cut for the second time since April to 3.3
percent compared to the 3.5 percent expected in its July report.
The Fund also warned that any failure by policymakers in the
United States and Europe to fix their economic problems could
even prolong the current slump.
In Europe the likely impact of the weaker growth on
corporate earnings helped send the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top company shares down 0.1 percent to 1,099.64
points, adding to its 1 percent loss on Monday.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2940, over a cent
below a two-week high of $1.3072 hit on Friday.
"The main driver for the market is the IMF report on Greece
and they also have a more negative view on Spain, which raises
questions about whether the budget deficit targets for next year
will be achieved," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick
Stamenkovic.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi added his
weight to the gloomier view, telling European lawmakers meeting
in Luxembourg he expected weak activity to continue with the
risks to even this forecast on the downside.
"Some things have improved in the last to two or three
months, but I think the road ahead is still long and it's
uphill," Draghi said.
The growth worries offset a slightly more positive mood in
Asian markets which followed China's injection of around $42
billion of cash into its money markets. That boosted speculation
its central bank may soon do more to support slowing growth.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.5 percent, pulled higher by rises in
Hong Kong and China shares after the move.
"Given the softness in the economy and given where inflation
is, there is certainly scope for China to be more active on the
policy front," said Ian Richards, global head of equities
strategy at Exane BNP Paribas.
EURO ZONE PROGRESS EYED
Apart from the IMF report, the focus in Europe was on a
summit of finance ministers and a visit to Athens by the German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, which are both being closely watched
for signs of progress in resolving the region's debt crisis.
The finance ministers and the IMF were reported on Monday to
have held a "thorough and robust" debate on Greece, but failed
to make significant progress in deciding how best to get the
country back on track with its bailout programme.
Greece is locked in talks with its "troika" of lenders - the
European Union, ECB and IMF - to secure the next tranche of a
130-billion-euro ($170-billion) loan package, its second bailout
since 2010. Without the next 31.5 billion euro payment, Greece
says it will run out of money by the end of November.
The finance ministers also appeared to dash market hopes of
an early bailout request from Spain by saying the country was
taking steps to overhaul its economy, and successfully funding
itself in the financial markets.
Investors are waiting for Spain's bailout request as it
would trigger a new round of bond buying by the ECB which would
likely lift the euro and send Spanish bond yields sharply lower.
"While uncertainty about Spain plays out, investors are also
getting worried about the Greek situation," said Adam Myers,
senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
The lack of progress saw Spanish 10-year yields
gain 5 basis points to around 5.78 percent but
they remain comfortably the six percent level that would likely
push the government towards seeking help.
OIL SUPPLY THREAT
Attention in the oil markets was on the deteriorating
situation in Syria and a warning from Turkish President Abdullah
Gul that the worst case scenarios between his country and its
neighbour are now playing out.
Turkey's armed forces have bolstered their presence along
the border with Syria in recent days and have been responding in
kind to gunfire and shelling from Syrian forces.
"There are latent supply risks on the oil market since
Turkey might become involved in the conflict in Syria, which
would affect key oil transport routes," said a Commerzbank
research note.
Brent crude oil futures rose 54 cents to $112.36 and
U.S. crude climbed 31 cents to $89.64 leaving the gap
between the two at around $22.70 per barrel, the highest since
Oct. 20 last year.