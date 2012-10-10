* Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct, FTSE, DAX, CAC down
* IMF warnings add to anxiety over global economic health
* Euro falls 0.2 percent to around $1.2859
* U.S. stocks fell 1 pct, Intel off 2.7 pct after downgrades
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 10 European shares fell for the
third day running on Wednesday and the euro came under fresh
pressure along with Spanish and Italian bonds as economic
anxiety was compounded by stuttering progress in the euro zone's
battle against its debt crisis.
After rallying between June and September, major markets
from equities to commodities have traded more cautiously in
recent weeks as the effect of central bank support has given way
to renewed growth and debt concerns.
In its semi-annual check on the world's financial health,
the International Monetary Fund summed up the fears, saying the
euro zone's crisis was an increasing threat to global financial
stability and that confidence was "very fragile".
There was also a warning that the plodding progress in the
euro zone meant European banks were likely to offload $2.8
trillion in assets over the next two years to cut their risk
exposure, a $200 billion increase on its last forecast.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of European bluechip firms
, which has lost over 2 percent in the last week, was
down 0.5 percent at 2,461.74 points by 1015 GMT as it, like the
euro, sagged on the IMF's comments.
London's FTSE, Frankfurt's DAX and France's
CAC were all down by mid-morning. The MSCI index of
global shares slipped 0.3 percent after Japanese
stocks slid 2 percent to a two-month low in Asian
trading.
Daiwa securities economist Tobias Blattner noted that the
IMF cut its global growth forecasts for the second time since
April on Tuesday, undermining the effect of stimulus measures
announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and
other authorities.
"You see positive sentiment is slowly but surely fading
away," he said, citing uncertainty in the United States over
the "fiscal cliff" - government spending cuts and tax rises due
to take effect early in 2013 unless Republicans and Democrats
can agree alternative measures.
"The risks are probably the biggest in the U.S. because you
don't know the outcome of the presidential election which
obviously determines whether or not you can overcome the fiscal
cliff. And you add to that the uncertainty in the euro zone,"
said Blattner.
RISK AVERSION
With little sign of progress from the latest meeting of euro
zone finance ministers in Luxembourg, markets largely brushed
off forecast-beating industrial production data from France and
Italy, on top of Greece's first rise in industrial output in
more than four years.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat opening on Wall
Street after aluminium major Alcoa
began the U.S. earnings season on Tuesday with warnings of
slowing demand.
In the currency markets, the dollar firmed as
investors looked to safe-haven assets. The euro, closely linked
to the region's debt troubles, slipped 0.2 percent to its lowest
level since the start of the month.
Spanish bond yields were also rising as Madrid keeps markets
guessing over whether it will request an international bailout.
Violent protests against German Chancellor
Angela Merkel when she visited Greece on Tuesday underlined how
far the debt crisis is from resolution.
Italy's borrowing costs edged up at a sale of one-year debt
while Germany drew strong demand at its auction of five-year
bonds.
"Yields went up at the Italian auction, and everyone has
their eyes on these. It's an indication that risk aversion is on
the rise again in Europe," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
Following three-straight days of losses gold steadied
at $1,762.62 an ounce.
Growth-sensitive commodities such as copper and aluminium
and currencies like the Australian dollar were again under
pressure, while the retreat from riskier assets boosted Japanese
government bonds (JGB) and U.S. Treasuries.
Brent crude oil rose above $114 a barrel as shelling
along the Turkey-Syria border, hostility between Iran and the
West, and an impending Israeli election made Middle East supply
worries outweigh those over global growth.
"The nuclear dispute with Iran is going to be an election
issue in Israel, and this might cause the price to rise in
coming weeks, or at least support it," said Carsten Fritsch, oil
analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.