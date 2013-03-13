* Soft demand causes Italian yields to rise in debt sale
* Strong U.S. retail sales stem losses in stocks
* Euro gives up gains to dip against dollar
* Gold, U.S. bonds fall; oil flat
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 13 Global stock prices and the
euro fell on Wednesday after a weak Italian bond auction and
data showing euro zone factory output fell sharply in January
darkened the outlook on Europe's economy.
The decline in equity markets was stemmed by a surprisingly
strong report on U.S. retail sales, which raised hopes the
world's biggest economy is gathering momentum and reduced bids
on U.S. Treasuries.
Concerns about the euro zone supported safe-haven gold
prices and kept oil prices flat.
The Italian debt auction was considered a gauge of investor
confidence in the euro zone's third-biggest economy amid worries
over whether its leaders could forge an effective parliament to
tackle its fiscal problems.
Italy sold 5.32 billion euros of new three- and 15-year
government bonds at the auction, paying the highest yield since
last December for the shorter-term debt.
Wednesday's bond sale "was a tad disappointing," said Neil
Jones, head of hedge fund FX sales, at Mizuho Corporate Bank. "I
can understand the hesitancy (for Italian debt) and that is why
the yields are higher and this has weighed on the euro as well."
The auction results knocked European shares lower and were a
drag on Wall Street stocks after strong retail sales data for
February showed American consumer spending holding up despite
tax increases.
After a higher open, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 16.01 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,434.05. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.31 points, or 0.02
percent, at 1,552.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 1.44 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,240.88.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index was
flat at 1,193.70, while Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index
ended down 0.6 percent.
MSCI's world equity index was down 0.39
percent at 359.33, on course for its worst day of the month.
The encouraging U.S. retail sales data pushed U.S.
government debt prices lower. The benchmark 10-year Treasury
note was down 7/32 in price to yield 2.0436
percent.
In the currency market, the debt auctions and weak data
caused the euro to give up its early gains against the dollar
and fall 0.8 percent to $1.2926.
The euro also succumbed to selling pressure on January
factory output data in the 17-nation block that showed a
steeper-than-expected 0.4 percent fall from December.
The greenback fared better against other major currencies.
The dollar index rose 0.5 percent to 83.02 after touching
its highest level since early August
In the commodity market, oil prices were flat to higher on
expectations of steady global consumption growth, and a surprise
fall in U.S. stockpiles helped keep Brent crude above $109 a
barrel.
"Downside risks for oil seem to be very limited," said Tetsu
Emori, a commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments. "I
think oil prices have bottomed out, and overall we will see a
recovery."
A report from the International Energy Agency that
production in the United States would be enough to protect
against most potential supply shocks capped
prices.
Brent crude was flat at $109.58 a barrel, while U.S.
oil rose 51 cents to $93.05, gaining for a fifth day in
the longest daily winning streak since mid-December.
However, gold prices turned lower, erasing early gains from
the rising concerns about the euro zone, having already hit its
highest level since Feb. 28 at $1,598.20 on Tuesday.
Spot gold was last down 0.06 percent at $1,591.20 an
ounce.