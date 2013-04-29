* World shares gain 0.6 percent; U.S. stocks open higher
* Euro firms against the dollar on Italian government
formation
* Week packed with central bank meetings and data
* Oil edges higher
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 29 Stock indexes advanced along
with the euro on Monday as the formation of a government in
Italy eased uncertainty about the political future for the euro
zone country.
Markets were also focused on prospects of an extension of
the current loose monetary policies from the Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank this week.
Most analysts expect the recent string of underwhelming U.S.
economic data to strengthen the hand of policymakers at the
Federal Reserve looking to keep the money taps open, and temper
any talk of cutting back the current bond-buying program.
The Fed's stimulus plans, along with some
better-than-expected economic data, have helped U.S. stocks
climb since the start of the year.
Investors welcomed the formation of a broad coalition
government in Italy under new Prime Minister Enrico Letta, two
months after inconclusive general elections, though they remain
cautious over how long it will survive.
The resolution of Italy's political stalemate helped bring
its five- and 10-year borrowing costs down to their lowest level
since October 2010 at a bond sale on Monday, while yields on
10-year debt in the secondary market fell 13 basis points to
3.93 percent.
"Italian sovereign debt is benefiting from the twin effects
of central bank liquidity support and political stability of
sorts," Nicholas Spiro, managing director of London-based
consultancy Spiro Sovereign Strategy, said.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.6
percent, while the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of
top European shares was up 0.5, led higher by Milan's FTSE MIB
, which rose 1.8 percent.
Weak U.S. growth data has raised expectations the Federal
Reserve will keep its pace of bond buying unchanged at $85
billion a month after Wednesday's policy meeting,
while the European Central Bank is widely expected to announce
an interest rate cut when it meets on Thursday.
"Wall Street appears primed for another assault at record
highs," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.62 points,
or 0.44 percent, at 14,777.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.68 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,590.92. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.65 points, or 0.87
percent, at 3,307.91.
The euro rose 0.5 percent at $1.3095, with hedge
funds cited among key buyers. The session peak of $1.3115, the
highest since April 19, was reached midway through the London
session.
A Reuters poll of 76 economists last Thursday showed only a
narrow majority of 43 expected a 25-basis-point cut at this
week's ECB policy meeting, which would take its refinancing rate
to a record low of 0.5 percent. The ECB's monthly
meeting is scheduled for Thursday.
GROWTH CLOUDS
The uncertain outlook for economic growth, especially in the
world's two big oil consumers, the United States and China,
initially kept crude prices under pressure. But prices recovered
in early U.S. trading.
China is due to release surveys on activity in its giant
factory sector later this week.
Brent crude was up 25 cents to $103.41 a barrel,
after making its biggest weekly gain since November last week.
U.S. light crude was up 72 cents at $93.72.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries were up 3/32
in price to yield 1.658 percent.