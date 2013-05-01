* Sterling hits 2-1/2 month high, UK shares rise after data
boost
* China April PMI eases from March's 11-month high, oil
falls
* Fed policy meeting ends later on Wed, ECB meets Thursday
* Most markets in Asia, Europe shut for Labour Day
By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 1 The dollar edged to a two-month
low on Wednesday as investors tried to assess how far recent
patchy U.S. data will have raised concerns at the Federal
Reserve.
Stronger-than-expected UK manufacturing figures lifted
sterling and the FTSE.
The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 49.8 in April from an upwardly revised 48.6 in
March, putting the sector within a whisker of the 50 line that
separates growth from contraction.
Economists had expected a much weaker reading of 48.5 and
the first rise in the new orders component of the survey since
January boosted stocks and the pound.
Sterling rose to a new 2-1/2 month high against the dollar
of $1.5591, UK gilts fell and London's FTSE 100,
the only of Europe's major stock markets not closed for Labour
Day, climbed back towards its recent 4-1/2 year high
Unlike the United States, China and the euro zone, Britain's
are the only PMIs currently heading upwards though sluggish
growth and high debt levels kept economists cautious even after
the surprise.
"It's a relatively decent result," said Investec economist
Philip Shaw. "The manufacturing sector is still weak - the PMI
remains below the 50 break even level - but there is some
semblance of stabilisation, which could imply a gentle building
of recovery momentum across the economy."
FED FOCUS
Wider market attention remained largely on central bank
actions. The Federal Reserve will announce the outcome of its
latest meeting at 1800 GMT, while the European Central Bank is
expected to cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.5
percent on Thursday.
The dollar dipped to a new two-month low of 81.405
against a basket of six major currencies pending the Fed
statement and as both sterling and the euro moved upwards.
U.S. stock index futures signalled that the recent rally on
Wall Street, which sent the S&P 500 index to its latest
record high on Tuesday, could stall though much will depend on
the noises coming from the Fed.
The central bank is widely expected to maintain its monthly
purchases of $85 billion in bonds as it looks to support an
economic recovery that is nearly four years old but still too
weak for the job market to truly heal.
Underscoring the point, April ADP jobs data before the Wall
Street restart came in well below expectations, with employers
adding 119,000 against forecasts for 150,000.
With the central bank's favoured inflation gauge also
slipping, Fed officials could again find themselves in the
uncomfortable position of having to shift from talk of curbing
stimulus to the possibility of doing more.
"We think the focus of the meeting has shifted," said
Rabobank economist Philip Marey. "Last time they were talking
about tapering the (bond) purchases but since then the data have
deteriorated so now we think they will be discussing how bad
this spring slowdown will be."
CHINA DISAPPOINTMENT
The ECB is expected to cut rates when it meets in the Slovak
capital Bratislava on Thursday but economists are eyeing whether
it can do more.
It lacks the aggressive policies many of its major peers are
now using and the mismatch in approaches, as well as the
dollar's weakness, was keeping upward pressure on the euro
. By 1240 GMT it was up 0.5 percent at a new 2-1/2 month
high of $1.3242.
In Asia, the highlight of the session was China's official
purchasing managers' index (PMI) data for April.
Growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed
in April to 50.6 from an 11-month high of 50.9 in March as new
export orders fell, raising fresh doubts about the strength of
the economy after a disappointing first quarter.
Many of the region's bourses were closed for Golden Week
public holidays but the disappointment from the data was evident
across risk assets.
The Australian dollar, highly sensitive to data
from China, Australia's biggest trading partner, hit a session
low of $1.0345, oil fell back below $101 a barrel and
copper dropped almost 2 percent as it slid under $7,000
a tonne again.
"If we are right, the market should further lower growth
expectations (for China) and prepare for years of uncomfortable
economic policy as the new leadership strives to achieve a
relatively painless rebalancing," economists at Societe Generale
said in a note to clients.