By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 14 Signs the dollar was preparing
for another move higher held down oil and gold prices on Tuesday
and helped shares shake off worries over weaker-than-forecast
German sentiment data.
Wall Street looked set to open up by the
smallest of margins with investors still looking for clear
directional catalysts after last week's repeated record highs.
After a surprising rise in U.S. retail sales boosted
optimism about the recovery in the world's top economy on
Monday, Germany's ZEW monthly sentiment survey underscored the
uncertainty that continues to weigh on Europe.
The monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to 36.4 points
from 36.3 in April, undershooting the consensus forecast in a
Reuters poll of 30 economists of 38.3, with the institute
blaming the miss on the euro zone's woes.
Europe's top shares on the FTSEurofirst 300 had
fallen after the data but gradually struggled back to positive
territory by 1245 GMT as investors took the opportunity to get
back into the market.
Monday's strong U.S. retail sales had prompted Goldman Sachs
and JPMorgan to upgrade their view on second-quarter U.S.
growth. More data will be released this week, including
industrial production, housing starts and consumer sentiment.
Dan Morris, a macro strategist at JP Morgan, said the recent
rise in the dollar was also a sign investors were becoming
increasingly confident about U.S. growth.
"It is an indicator that the United States is doing better
so that should generally be a positive signal for equities ...
the only thing that has really changed is the perception now of
(better) U.S. economic growth," he said.
DOLLAR HIGH
The dollar had been quiet for most of the day,
pushing the focus onto the euro which had a mixed day,
and the Australian dollar after its finance minister
suggested interest rates could be cut again.
Disappointment in the euro over the ZEW figures was
initially offset when Spain announced plans for a 7 billion euro
10-year bond sale, seen as a sign of confidence, but the rebound
fizzled to leave it at $1.2970, well below $1.30 where it
started the day.
Spain auctioned just over 4 billion euros of treasury bills
after a well-received bond auction last week and an 8 billion
euro debt sale by Italy on Monday.
Despite the lift, the benchmark German Bund stayed
well inside its tight recent range, while yields on Italian
and Spanish bonds edged up again
leaving them at their highest in two weeks.
The initial lull in the dollar had allowed gold to
find a firmer footing after three days of falls and helped oil
to steady. But as the greenback began to gather momentum
again, selling resumed.
In contrast to the still weak euro zone, economists are
beginning to shake off fears of a U.S. spring slowdown and the
pick up has stirred market talk that the Federal Reserve could
scale back its aggressive bond-buying programme.
Brent crude oil slipped back towards $102 per barrel as
traders were caught between hopes of a revival in global
economic growth and evidence of ample supply stocks from the
West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency.
"Following several years of stronger-than-expected North
American supply growth, the shockwaves of rising U.S. shale gas
and light tight oil and Canadian oil sands production are
reaching virtually all recesses of the global oil market," the
IEA said.