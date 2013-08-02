* Pace of U.S. jobs growth slows but unemployment rate falls
* Data seen making Fed more cautious on tapering stimulus
* U.S. Treasury yields dip, dollar softens
* Wall Street seen opening lower
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Aug 2 Slower jobs growth in the United
States for July weakened the dollar and sent U.S. Treasury
yields lower on Friday as it could make the Federal Reserve more
cautious about trimming its stimulus. World shares trimmed
gains.
The number of jobs outside the farming sector increased by
162,000 last month although the unemployment rate fell to 7.4
percent, its lowest in over four years. The result was below the
median forecast in a Reuters poll for 184,000 new jobs.
"This disappointing payroll number will undo some of the
positive market momentum on the economy and the dollar ... and
justify the Fed's caution on quantitative easing," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist for WorldWideMarkets.
After the data S&P 500 futures fell 0.7 point, Dow
Jones industrial average futures added 14 points and
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 6 points, pointing to a weak
start on Wall Street.
European shares erased some of the gains that had
taken them to a two month high before the data was released,
while Britain's FTSE 100 index shed 0.5 percent.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which was in negative
territory before the report, was up 21/32 afterwards, its yield
easing to 2.63 percent.
The dollar fell against the euro and yen hitting its day's
lows. It was last at 99.10 yen, down 0.4 percent, and
fell to $1.3270 against the single currency, a gain of
0.45 percent for the euro.