* China factory output eases concerns over growth outlook
* Data supports European shares though Fed tapering talk
dominates
* Oil rises above $107, dollar rebounds off recent lows
* Wall Street slips as investors pull back from records
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 9 The dollar rebounded from a
seven-week low on Friday as investors scooped up the currency at
cheaper levels, while signs of stabilization in China's economy
supported European shares, but the focus across assets remained
on when the Federal Reserve might wind down its stimulus
program.
Wall Street was slightly lower in the early morning, putting
it on track to close out the week at a loss as investors found
few catalysts in light volume. Comments from Fed officials this
week added to the uncertainty and gave traders a reason to pull
back from last week's records.
"It's very quiet, and the market is just digesting and
looking ahead," said John Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer
Investment Management.
"Markets are steady in terms of valuation, with no great
risks but also no screaming buys."
The repositioning of trades that were built up around the
Fed's bond-buying program has been a factor in market moves this
week, along with the lighter volume heading into the end of the
summer.
Investors pulled a record $3.27 billion out of U.S.-based
funds that hold Treasuries in the latest week, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed. The outflow from Treasury funds
in the week ended Aug. 7 was the biggest since Lipper records
began in 1992.
Bond prices were lower on Friday as investors took profits
on the week's gains. The 10-year Treasury note fell
3/32 in price, to yield 2.596 percent.
The Fed has said it will reduce its $85 billion in monthly
purchases later this year if the economy progresses as expected.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher reiterated on Thursday
that the central bank remained open to trimming its purchases
from September if economic data keeps improving, and there was
no fresh information due on Friday that would help clarify the
situation.
The uncertainty had driven the dollar lower this week but
the currency bounced up on Friday with the dollar index
gaining 0.1 percent.
"The market was very long of U.S. dollars assuming the Fed
would taper sooner rather than later, and the Fed has pushed
back against that," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist
at Rabobank.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 44.93
points, or 0.29 percent, to 15,453.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was off 2.57 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,694.91.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was little changed, edging up
0.17 points to 3,669.30.
But Europe's broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index gained
0.8 percent, encouraged by the latest data out of China, the
world's second-largest economy. The data pushed stocks of mining
companies higher and world shares added 0.2
percent.
The run of upbeat Chinese data in the past two days has
helped to ease investor concerns that a sharp slowdown in its
economy could derail global growth.
China said factory output rose 9.7 percent in July, beating
forecasts, and retail sales grew 13.2 percent while inflation
held steady. The data added to Thursday's trade figures showing
exports from the Chinese economy running at a surprisingly
strong pace.
The promising numbers lifted Brent oil above $107 a barrel
, a day after it hit the lowest levels in more than a
month. Brent was up 67 cents to $107.35, while U.S. crude
gained $1.66 to $105.06.