By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 3 Financial markets overcame a jolt
from a U.S.-Israeli missile test near Syria on Tuesday, with
upbeat data supporting shares and a looming cut in Federal
Reserve stimulus pushing the dollar to a fourth day of gains.
European shares edged higher, helped by a second huge mobile
telecoms deal in as many days as Microsoft announced a
$7.2 billion bid for the phone business of once-dominant Finnish
manufacturer Nokia.
The dollar hit its highest in over a month against both the
yen and the euro as the prospect of a cut in U.S.
monetary stimulus complemented an at least temporary easing in
market tensions over the Middle East.
"The Syria situation is clearly a short-term disturbance but
we don't expect it to disrupt the U.S. recovery or even the
European recovery," said Didier Duret Chief Investment Officer
for ABN Amro.
"The volatility we are seeing now is a good period to
accumulate (equities) with the medium-term in mind."
Shares had fallen following reports Russian radar had
detected two ballistic 'objects' heading towards the eastern
Mediterranean, Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 but
confirmation from Israel it was a test firing helped markets
recover by midday to stand up 0.2 percent.
Nokia's deal meant technology stocks led the way,
while in the bond market the recent sell-off in benchmark German
government bonds was extended as their traditional
appeal as risk protection continued to wane.
Wall Street had been closed on Monday for the Labor Day
holiday and U.S. stock futures pointed to solid gains when
trading resumes later, with the S&P 500 seen up 0.9
percent.
With all eyes on what the Federal Reserve does with its $85
billion-a-month stimulus programme this month, ISM manufacturing
data due at 1400 GMT will be in focus ahead of jobs
data on Friday.
FLIGHT FROM SAFETY
Earlier MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan had added 0.76 percent, building on
Monday's 1.2 percent rise and marking a fourth day of gains.
The Nikkei stock average was the region's standout
performer. It surged 3 percent to a three-week high helped by
the weaker yen, hopes of continued government stimulus and talk
Japan could win the right to host the 2020 Olympic Games.
After Monday's upbeat round of global data, China's
non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped
slightly to 53.9 last month from July's 54.1. But it remained
solidly in expansion territory and suggested recent government
measures are supporting the economy.
As investors rediscovered an appetite for risk, gold
eased about 0.2 percent to $1,391.49 an ounce while the dollar
hit a one-month high against a basket of currencies as well as
the yen. The greenback bought 99.50 yen, and the dollar
index rose as high as 82.379, also underpinned by
U.S. monetary policy expectations.
"I expect the dollar to be supported amid expectations that
the Federal Reserve will start tapering its quantitative
easing," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale.
Traders expect the Fed to start reducing its stimulus at its
policy meeting on Sept. 17-18 unless U.S. payroll numbers due
on Friday fall considerably short of forecasts.
While tapering expectations support the dollar, a near-term
withdrawal of stimulus would weigh on equities, particularly
those in emerging markets that have come under pressure in
recent months on expectations of capital outflows.
"It's not a question of whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will cut quantitative easing, it's a matter of how much and the
pace of their reduction," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
Australia's dollar bounced more than half a cent as
its central bank kept interest rates at a record low 2.5 percent
as expected on Tuesday, saying the level was appropriate though
it could ease again if needed.
The upbeat global manufacturing data continued to underpin
commodities, with copper down only slightly at $7208 a
tonne, after the previous session's 2 percent rise.
Brent crude oil prices edged back above $115 a barrel
as the firm China data combined with the ongoing geopolitical
uncertain while U.S. crude hovered at $107.