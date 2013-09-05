* U.S. and European bond yields surge in response to taper
talk
* BoJ, ECB, BoE, Riksbank leave policy unchanged
* Dollar firms to hit six-week high vs yen
* Oil gains as developments on Syria awaited
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Sept 5 U.S. and European government bond
yields surged higher on Thursday as traders became convinced
that central banks can do little to counter rising market rates.
That conviction is only likely to grow if Friday's U.S.
employment report confirms a recovery in the job market. A
private sector jobs report on Thursday, showing hiring rose by
176,000 in August, was close to market forecasts.
While oil prices held above $115 a barrel after a U.S.
Senate committee voted to support a military strike on Syria,
any move by investors to seek safety in government bonds was
countered by expectations that U.S. monetary stimulus could
start to be wound down as early as this month.
Central banks have attempted to talk down expectations of
any rate rises and left loose policies unchanged as data from
China, Britain and the euro zone point to a global economic
recovery gathering steam.
As widely expected the European Central Bank, the Bank of
Japan, Sweden's Riksbank, and the Bank of England all left
policy unchanged on Thursday.
"Markets are shrugging and saying 'you know what, we are in
control of this and we are continuing on our path of normalising
the overall level of interest rates'," said Wouter Sturkenboom,
investment strategist at Russell Investments.
As a result, the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield
hit its highest level since July 2011, peaking at 2.95 percent
, up 5.4 basis points. The rise dragged the German
government 10 year Bund to a new 1-1/2 year high above 2 percent
. British gilts also rose.
The prospect of higher rates spilling over to affect the
rest of the world prompted Russia and China to warn at the G20
leaders' meeting in Russia that the end of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's bond-buying programme could have a profound impact on
the global economy.
INDIA REACTS
In India, where the impact of higher U.S. Treasury yields
has a dramatic effect on capital flows, the new central bank
chief on Thursday unveiled a package to support the currency and
the banking sector that sent the main NSE share index up
3.3 percent and boosting the rupee.
The rupee rose as high as 65.53 per U.S. dollar,
pulling well away from a record low around 68.85 set last week.
The gain in Indian stocks and a slight rise in Tokyo's
shares after the BOJ's decision to leave its massive stimulus
unchanged as expected helped lift Asia equity prices
by 0.6 percent, to near a three-week high.
The brighter outlook and the prospects of no change to loose
European monetary policy lifted the region's shares by 0.2
percent at midday with the market cautious before ECB
president Mario Draghi's news conference after the policy
meeting.
The euro last traded at $1.3170, still not far from a
six-week low of $1.3138, after Draghi told the news conference
ECB rates were expected to stay at present or lower levels.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.1 percent
following a second day of gains on Wall Street spurred by
another set of upbeat U.S. data, which included the strongest
monthly rise in car sales during August since October 2007.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open when
trading resumes on Wall Street reopens.
"Strong car sales in the U.S. again lifted market confidence
in the economy, and lifted expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start cutting back its stimulus this month," said
Isao Kubo, an equity strategist at Nissay Asset Management.
SYRIA ACTION
The possible military strike against Syria in reaction to
its alleged use of chemical weapons and the Fed's decision to
reduce its stimulus were also dominating discussions at a
meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 developed and developing
economies in St Petersburg.
In a note prepared for the meeting, the IMF warned that
emerging countries were particularly vulnerable to a tightening
of U.S. monetary policy and some downside risks have become more
prominent.
U.S. President Barack Obama meanwhile was expected to use
the meeting to win international backing over Syria and this was
keeping a floor under oil markets. Brent crude rose 36
cents to $115.27, while U.S. oil was up 61 cents to
$107.84.