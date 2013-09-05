* U.S. and European bond yields surge in response to taper
talk
* BoJ, ECB, BoE, Riksbank leave policy unchanged
* Oil up as Obama wins some support from lawmakers on Syria
strike
* U.S. stocks open higher, would mark 3rd day of gains
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. and European government
bond yields jumped on Thursday, with the yield on U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes rising to the highest in more than 25 months, as
economic data supported the view the Federal Reserve might
reduce its bond purchases this month.
U.S. stocks opened higher and were on track for a third day
of gains on the data, which showed improving U.S. economic
conditions. Growth in the U.S. services sector accelerated in
August to its fastest pace in almost eight years.
The data, which follows an upbeat U.S. manufacturing report
from Tuesday, could bolster expectations the Fed will begin
winding down a bond-buying stimulus program this month.
"(It's) enough to reinforce expectations that the Fed will
begin to taper its asset purchases," said Paul Ashworth, an
economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.
Central banks have attempted to talk down expectations of
any rate rises, and left loose policies unchanged, as data from
China, Britain and the euro zone point to a global economic
recovery gathering steam.
As widely expected, the European Central Bank, the Bank of
Japan, Sweden's Riksbank, and the Bank of England all left
policy unchanged on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 12/32 in price, yielding 2.941 percent, up 4.3 basis points
from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield rose to a session high
of 2.958 percent, a level not seen since July 2011.
The rise dragged the German government 10 year Bund to a
new 1-1/2 year high above 2 percent. British gilts
also rose.
The 30-year bond added to losses after the
services sector data, and last traded 28/32 lower in price,
yielding 3.848 percent, up 5.3 basis points from late on
Wednesday.
Friday's U.S. employment report could confirm a recovery in
the job market.
The prospect of higher rates spilling over to affect the
rest of the world prompted Russia and China to warn at the G20
leaders' meeting in Russia that the end of the Fed's bond-buying
program could have a profound impact on the global economy.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.2
percent, and European shares were up 0.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.28 points,
or 0.02 percent, at 14,934.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.41 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,655.49. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.64 points, or 0.18
percent, at 3,655.69.
SYRIA ACTION
Brent oil prices briefly rose above $115 a barrel after U.S.
President Barack Obama won some support from lawmakers for a
military strike on Syria.
The possible military strike against Syria in reaction to
its alleged use of chemical weapons, and the Fed's potential to
reduce its stimulus, were also dominating discussions at the
meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 economies in St.
Petersburg.
Brent crude was last down 4 cents at $114.87 a
barrel. U.S. oil gained 75 cents to $107.98 a barrel.
DOLLAR UP AGAINST EURO
The dollar rose to a six-week peak against the euro
as ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's Governing Council
expects key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower
levels for an extended period.
In India, where the impact of higher U.S. Treasury yields
has a dramatic effect on capital flows, the new central bank
chief on Thursday unveiled a package to support the currency and
the banking sector that sent the main NSE share index up
2.7 percent and boosted the rupee.