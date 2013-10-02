* Dollar hits 1-mth low to yen on U.S. impasse
* Surprisingly weak private jobs report extends losses
* Short-term U.S. debt default insurance costs rise
* Euro at 8-month high as ECB holds rates, Italian crisis
eases
* Oil edges above $108 barrel, gold recovers
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Oct 2 A surprisingly weak U.S. private
sector jobs report sapped the dollar and world shares on
Wednesday, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the
budget standoff in Washington.
Private employers in America added 166,000 new jobs in
September, extending a run of modest labour market gains that is
seen keeping the Federal Reserve reluctant to scale back its
efforts to stimulate the economy.
"If the numbers had come up really, really strong, perhaps
people would overlook the problems in Washington. But with the
numbers coming in slightly below expectations, it renews concern
that the recovery could start to peter out," said Rick Meckler,
president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC.
Financial markets had been taking a sanguine view of the
partial Federal Government shutdown, expecting a resolution
before any serious economic impact was felt, with many global
stock indexes kicking off the new quarter with gains on Tuesday.
But there is growing concern that the longer the shutdown
continues, the bigger its impact and the more likely it is that
lawmakers will fail to reach a deal on the more crucial issue of
raising the public debt ceiling to prevent a default.
"We do fear that as this discussion drags on, volatility in
the market will continue to increase," said Patrick Moonen,
senior equity strategist at ING Investment Management.
U.S. stock index futures showed Wall Street was set
to open 0.7 percent lower. Global equities, as measured by
MSCI's world equity index, were down just 0.15
percent by 1230 GMT having started the new month with a 0.9
percent gain on Tuesday.
The dollar, which had fallen on Tuesday as the shutdown
began, fell another 0.5 percent to its lowest since late August
against the yen.
The cost of insuring U.S. government bonds against default
for the next year also rose, gaining five basis points to raise
the cost of protecting $10 million of debt to $35,000 - the
highest since Aug. 31 and above the rate for 5-year insurance.
Usually it costs more to buy longer-term default insurance
so the current level is considered a classic sign of credit
stress, reflecting the concerns over whether the United States
will be able to raise the debt limit in coming weeks.
ECB UNMOVED
The euro was drawing support from events in Washington
and to some extent from the European Central Bank's decision to
keep its main refinancing and deposit rates on hold as had been
widely expected.
ECB President Mario Draghi, at a subsequent news conference,
also kept alive the prospect of further support for the region's
economy with looser policies, and said he was keeping a close
eye on rising short-term interest rates.
Draghi's lack of concern about the euro exchange rate
against the dollar also sent the shared currency to an 8-month
high of $1.3590.
A confidence vote for Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's
government, ending fears that the euro zone's third largest
economy would be forced into fresh elections, added to the
currency's appeal.
Italian shares and bonds both rose as it become clear former
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi would drop his attempts to
bring down the government, sending Milan's FTSE MIB share index
up as much as 1.8 percent
The main barometer of market concern, the premium investors
demand to hold Italian 10-year government bonds over AAA-rated
German Bunds, fell to 260 points from 300 basis points at the
start of the week as 10-year bond yields eased 10 basis points
to 4.37 percent.
In commodity markets, gold edged up from two-month
lows below $1,300 an ounce hit when a massive sell order stoked
fears of further liquidation. Gold also took some support from
the weaker dollar.
Copper futures though dipped 0.4 percent after
posting their biggest quarterly gain since March 2012 thanks to
a steadier outlook for global growth.
Oil prices recovered from early weakness with the November
contract up 29 cents at $108.25 per barrel.