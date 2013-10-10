* Dollar extends gains against yen, euro
* European shares open higher after rises in New York, Tokyo
* Gold extends losses
* Oil higher on kidnapping of Libyan PM
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 10 Shares and the dollar rallied on
Thursday as the first signs of progress towards ending the
budget and debt limit deadlock in Washington helped dial down
fears of a calamitous U.S. default.
House Republican leaders will visit the White House later as
efforts intensify to break the impasse that has left parts of
the U.S. government shuttered for more than a week.
The dollar strengthened and was near a three-week
high against most major currencies by the middle of the European
session as recent U.S. lending market tensions also relaxed.
European stocks were strong too, up more than one
percent and on course for their best day in exactly a month
after closing on Wednesday at their lowest since Sept. 5. Wall
Street was expected to see similar gains when trading restarts
.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew was the first U.S. official to
speak on Thursday, warning that the standoff was stressing
financial markets but that prioritising government payments just
to avoid hitting the debt limit would be irresponsible.
UniCredit's Global Head of FX Strategy Vasileios Gkionakis
said positive signals for the dollar had been reinforced by
minutes of last month's Federal Reserve meeting, published on
Wednesday. They showed its surprise decision not to start
scaling back its stimulus was a close call.
"The Fed minutes reiterated that tapering (of monetary
stimulus) will happen during this year ... but I think it (rise
in dollar) is largely that there are some discussions between
the Republicans and Democrats" over the debt ceiling, he said.
Both U.S. political parties floated the possibility on
Wednesday of a short-term increase in the country's $16.7
trillion debt limit to avoid a default and allow time for
broader negotiations on the budget.
With the dollar heading up, the euro was already on
the back foot, and there was further pressure after both French
and Italian industrial production figures fell short of
expectations.
Swedish industrial output also fell, a day after Britain's
did the same, a reminder that the broader region's economic
recovery remains delicate.
The euro was hovering near a two-week low of $1.3500 versus
the dollar, while sterling dropped to a
three-week low against the greenback and a five-week trough
against the euro.
DEAL OR NO DEAL
With the U.S. government shutdown limiting the usual steady
flow of data, economists were eyeing the weekly release of
privately compiled jobless claims data due at 1230 GMT for any
flavour of the impact the political deadlock is having.
In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei share average
advanced 0.9 percent to its highest in a week, while shares
elsewhere lost ground.
Investors have expected the Republicans and Democrats to cut
a deal by an Oct. 17 deadline to raise the debt ceiling, though
each day that passes without an agreement tests their nerves.
It is unclear how long a short-term deal would be effective
for, but any move to raise the borrowing limit would at least
stave off a possible default.
"It's a step forward for the market to resume risk-taking,
though we are not too optimistic," said Isao Kubo, an equity
strategist at Japan's Nissay Asset Management. "Investors are
cautiously buying back."
Strains in short-term U.S. interest rates and funding
markets have also increased as the deadline nears.
There were few signs of nerves on European bond markets,
however, with German government bonds typically favoured by
risk-sensitive investors edging lower and higher-yielding euro
zone periphery debt faring better.
BREATHING SPACE
News that the Federal Reserve's decision last month not to
reduce its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme was a
"close call" helped buoy the U.S. currency.
"This is consistent with our expectations that the Fed will
taper purchases at the upcoming December meeting," Barclays
Capital said in a note. "That said, the ongoing federal
government shutdown and upcoming expiration of the debt ceiling
suggests that the decision to taper could be pushed into 2014."
As the dollar regained its footing, gold eased 0.3
percent to around $1,302.7 an ounce, adding to Wednesday's 0.9
percent decline.
Oil rose on news Libya's prime minister had been seized by
armed gunman in a Tripoli hotel although he was later freed.
Brent headed towards $110 a barrel and U.S. crude prices
added 0.5 percent to about $102.19 a barrel. U.S. prices
had tumbled 1.9 percent on Wednesday after the largest weekly
build-up of U.S. stocks in a year added to the worries of a
market already concerned about the budget deadlock.