* U.S. 10-year bond yield above 3 percent
* World equities markets keep rallying; U.S., Germany at
records
* Turkey's lira hits record low as political crisis deepens
* Yen hits 5-year lows; euro rises to 2-year high at $1.3892
By David Gaffen and Blaise Robinson
NEW YORK/PARIS, Dec 27 U.S. benchmark government
bond yields rose above 3 percent, hitting a two-and-a-half year
high on Friday, while major global equity markets extended gains
to a seventh day in a broad year-end surge.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield rose to a
high of 3.02 percent, reflecting signs of improvement in the
U.S. economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will
steadily withdraw stimulus that kept a lid on interest rates for
several years.
The latest selloff will assure this will be one of the worst
years ever for the Treasuries market, as the 10-year yield has
risen 1.25 percentage points in 2013.
But stock markets took the bond selloff in stride. The MSCI
World Index rose as much as 0.5 percent and has
gained nearly 20 percent for the year.
"The stock market has clearly discounted what the Fed has
said. This is a 'Santa Claus' rally," said Quincy Krosby, market
strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, which has $1
trillion in assets under management.
Turkey was again in the spotlight, with the lira hitting a
record low and stocks falling to their weakest level in 17
months as a corruption scandal pitting the government against
the judiciary took its toll on markets.
Wall Street was little changed after four days of gains for
the benchmark S&P 500. Major U.S. averages have set records on a
near-daily basis as investors absorb the rise in interest rates,
a sign of growing confidence in improved economic demand.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.62
points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,467.26. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.11 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,840.91.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.44 points, or 0.20
percent, at 4,158.74.
Strength in equities was evident elsewhere around the world.
In addition to the United States, which is on track for its best
year since 1997, Japan's Nikkei stock average is up more
than 55 percent so far in 2013, its best annual performance
since 1972, driven by that country's aggressive fiscal and
monetary stimulus.
"The market feels unstoppable right now with growth coming
back, inflation under control and central banks ultra
supportive. My main worry is to what extent this is priced into
the market already," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital.
Germany's DAX gained 0.8 percent on Friday to hit a
record, with the index up nearly 26 percent in 2013, following a
29 percent gain in 2012.
Emerging markets have been a noted exception to the equity
rally in 2013, with the MSCI EM Index down 5.5 percent
this year.
Japan's low-yielding yen extended losses, hitting 105
to the dollar for the first time in five years and a five-year
low against the euro. It traded at $104.86.
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
The euro climbed against the dollar, hitting a peak of
$1.3894 according to EBS, highest since October 2011.
It had ticked back to about $1.3793, still up 0.75 percent on
the session.
Though the euro zone's economic recovery is seen as
sluggish, the currency has been underpinned by European banks'
repatriation of assets, as well as buying by the region's
exporters as its current account surplus has increased sharply.
The European Central Bank will take a snapshot of the
capital positions of the region's banks at the end of 2013,
which it will use in conducting an asset-quality review, or AQR,
next year to work out which of them will need fresh funds.
This has led to some demand for euros from banks to help
shore up their balance sheets, traders said.
"There's a lot of attention on the AQR, and there's some
positioning ahead of the end of the calendar year," said John
Hardy, FX strategist at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
London copper rose to its highest level in four
months, with signs of economic revival in Asia and the United
States burnishing the demand outlook for metals.
Gold rose to $1,216 in thin holiday trade, but was on
track for its biggest annual loss in three decades.
Brent crude oil was up 0.6 percent at $112.68 a
barrel on Friday. U.S. light sweet crude rose 0.98
percent to $100.53 a barrel.