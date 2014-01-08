* European shares near 5-1/2 year highs
* Strong U.S. trade data boosts dollar
* Peripheral euro zone debt in demand
* Gold falls while Libya unrest lifts Brent crude
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 8 Global equity markets and the
dollar rose on Wednesday, with solid German export data pushing
European shares to near their highest levels since mid-2008.
News on Tuesday that the U.S. trade deficit was at a
four-year low has also bolstered optimism that the global
economic outlook is improving and lifted the dollar, while a
bumper Irish debt sale has boosted confidence in euro zone
peripheral debt.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, edged up 0.1 percent on Wednesday to
reach its highest level in five-and-a-half years and Japan's
Nikkei jumped 1.9 percent to approach a six-year peak.
Data showing that exports from Europe's biggest economy,
Germany, rose for a fourth straight month in November added to
signs that the euro zone economy and world trade are picking up.
That helped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
creep up 0.1 percent to close in on its highest level
since mid-2008.
The U.S. trade data has given markets some reassurance that
the Federal Reserve's decision to taper its asset buying from
this month was justified by fundamentals. Minutes of the Fed's
December meeting are due later on Wednesday and markets will be
hoping for a clear commitment to keeping rates low for a long
time to come.
Massive stimulus by major central banks has driven investors
to equities by denting returns on cash and bonds.
While the Fed is starting to trim back its stimulus,
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Reyl,
felt investors should still stick with stocks over other asset
classes and said companies should report higher earnings per
share (EPS) this year as the economic backdrop improves.
"Equities remains the asset of choice. With the kind of
recovery that is materialising, and the numbers that are
supportive coming out of the U.S., there should be the ability
for EPS to grow," said Savary.
DOLLAR RISES
The U.S. dollar climbed against the yen after
the U.S. trade deficit shrank, and also edged up against the
euro.
Bumper demand on Tuesday for Ireland's first debt sale since
the country exited its EU/IMF bailout fuelled interest in debt
issued by the peripheral nations that investors have been wary
of investing in since the euro zone debt crisis erupted in 2010.
Spanish and Irish government bond yields
hovered near multi-year lows on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday for the
first time in 2014, but analysts and investors expect it will do
no more than flag its readiness to act in the future despite yet
another surprise fall in euro zone inflation.
Data on Tuesday showed inflation in the euro zone eased to
just 0.8 percent in December, highlighting the risk of
deflation.
"While we think that the ECB will remain on hold this week,
we are expecting a very dovish statement from ECB President
(Mario) Draghi," economists at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.
Shares in Asia ex-Japan rose and the MSCI Emerging Markets
index was up 0.3 percent.
The generally positive economic backdrop also caused gold
to ease for a second session on Wednesday.
Yet while the majority of investors remain optimistic on
prospects for 2014, the economic recovery still faces risks from
factors such as a possible spike in bond yields as the U.S.
Federal Reserve prepares to scale back its economic stimulus
programme of quantitative easing (QE).
Another risk is a rise in the oil price from civil unrest in
the Middle East and Africa, and Brent crude rose towards $108 a
barrel on Wednesday after new worries over Libyan supplies.