By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 7 European shares and the euro
clawed higher on Tuesday, as euro zone economic and inflation
data held up better than some had expected and the region's
banks began offloading funds stockpiled as a year-end
precaution.
The moves meant Europe side-stepped the latest wave of Asian
risk aversion that had pushed stocks there to their lowest in
almost four months and kept a number of key emerging currencies
in the firing line.
Wall Street was also expected to start higher
after a three-day run of falls, though the mood was still
expected to be cautious ahead of Wednesday's minutes from the
Federal Reserve's December meeting and jobs data on Friday.
European markets had opened tentatively on the back of the
Asian weakness but equities, bonds, the euro and oil were all
driving higher by the time U.S. trading neared.
Top euro zone stocks were enjoying their best
day of 2014 so far, boosted by strength in the region's
periphery and better-than-expected unemployment and consumer
spending figures from powerhouse Germany.
Spain's government borrowing costs hit their lowest since
2009, while the euro also rose as euro zone inflation
remained clear of a low in October that prompted the European
Central Bank - which meets on Thursday - to suddenly cut rates
in November.
Inflation dipped by a tenth to 0.8 percent, well below the
central bank's preferred level of just under 2 percent, but
Vasileios Gkionakis, head of FX strategy at UniCredit, had been
concerned it could have been worse.
"Yesterday's (inflation) number out of Germany had worried
me a bit, so I think the fact that we got a reading that was
pretty much in line with consensus was a bit of a relief."
The euro got an additional lift as banks also handed back
much of the precautionary ECB funding they had stockpiled ahead
of the traditionally tense year-end period.
Spanish and Portuguese shares both jumped to their highest
since mid-2011 and Portugal's borrowing costs hit
a seven-month low, as bumper interest for Ireland's first major
bond sale since its EU/IMF bailout boosted Lisbon's hopes of
following in its footsteps.
Ireland saw its borrowing costs drop to an eight-year low
after strong demand for its debt. It is boosting sentiment
across the euro zone periphery and pushing down yields, which
could make it easier for Lisbon to exit its bailout.
"We have started the year on a weak footing and that is
probably some payback due to the strong performance we have had
in December, but overall I don't see any significant reason for
investors to start becoming bearish on equities," said
Gkionakis.
ASIA TURBULENCE
It had been a different day for Asian markets as the
troubles that have buffeted the region since the start of the
year continued.
Asian shares suffered a fourth day of falls, led by a 0.6
percent drop on Tokyo's Nikkei, while the Indonesian
rupiah and Philippine peso led slides among emerging currencies.
Closer to Europe, Turkey also remained in the firing line.
The lira was pinned near the previous day's record low,
while two-year bond yields held above 10 percent and
stocks sagged to a new four-month low.
"(Current) factors are not incompatible with a 'BBB-'
rating, but they have the capacity to weaken sovereign
creditworthiness," warned rating agency Fitch, referring to a
corruption scandal in Turkey which has hurt investor sentiment.
In the currency market, reduced risk appetite led to a
gentle climb in the dollar, despite Monday's drop in
benchmark U.S. government bond yields.
"With equities off and things just turning over a little bit
in terms of the (global economic) data ... for choice, I am a
little bit risk-off here," said National Australia Bank
strategist Gavin Friend. "The problem is we have non-farm
payrolls on Friday which is basically a coin-flip."
IRISH BONDS SMILING
Among commodities, the Asia jitters helped gold hold
its ground at $1,238.20 an ounce and it looked to be heading for
a sixth straight day of gains.
Having suffered its worst run in over three decades last
year, bullion is currently one of 2014's best performing assets
though many analysts doubt it can sustain the momentum if the
U.S. Federal Reserve continues to scale back its money printing.
"We have been rather surprised by gold's resilience over the
course of the last week, but suspect that its upside staying
power will be limited," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
The harsh Arctic snap hitting the United States also helped
U.S. crude futures climb away from a one-month low to
$107.37 a barrel with logic pointing to people cranking up the
heating.
Violence in Iraq and the possibility of increased tensions
ahead of parliamentary elections in April have also sparked
concern about supply from the country, the second-largest Middle
East oil producer.