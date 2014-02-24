* European shares edge up after strong German business
climate data
* Euro up versus dollar, Bunds fall on Ifo index
* Slower China house price rise hits Asian shares, yen rises
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Feb 24 European shares and the euro got
a boost on Monday after German business morale unexpectedly rose
in February, lifting investors out of a funk caused by a fall in
Chinese home prices.
In Ukraine, where Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich was ousted
from the presidency, the country's dollar bonds rallied and the
hryvnia currency fell, though there was scant impact on
developed markets.
German Bund futures fell to the day's low after the
Ifo business climate index in Europe's powerhouse economy rose
to 111.3 from 110.6 last month, adding to the recent optimism
over the economic recovery in the euro zone.
The euro edged up to $1.3769 after the data.
Earlier, shares in Asia fell and the Japanese yen rose as
growth in Chinese home prices eased for the first time in 14
months - a sign Beijing's campaign to tighten credit conditions
may be starting to bite.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European stocks
was up 0.13 percent, although a disappointing outlook from
German carmaker Volkswagen limited gains.
Asian shares excluding Japan fell 0.4
percent and most Asian emerging markets currencies were lower.
Tokyo's Nikkei index fell 0.2 percent as the yen, which
is often sought in times of market stress, strengthened.
"Dollar-yen moves on risk aversion, and when Tokyo stocks
are down dollar-yen is down, even if the reason is a drop-off in
activity in its (Japan's) major export market," said Marshall
Gittler, head of global FX strategy at IronFX Global.
Spanish government bond yields fell, approaching recent
eight-year lows after Moody's raised Spain's credit rating in a
further endorsement of Madrid's efforts to revive an economy
once at the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis.
Moody's upgraded by one notch to Baa2 with a positive
outlook. Spain's 10-year government bond yields
last traded 2.6 basis points lower at 3.53 percent.
"It's certainly reinforcing positive sentiment in Spain.
Moody's has recognised not only the economic recovery but also
the structural reforms ... and the fact that they're sticking to
their guns on the fiscal deficit," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
The yen was up 0.1 percent at 102.37 to the dollar and
slightly stronger versus the euro.
China shares sank to a two-week low, dragging Hong Kong
markets down, as property and banking counters slipped on
mainland news reports that stoked fears banks have stopped
extending loans to property-related companies.
"I would get out of interest rate-sensitive sectors. It's
very hard to navigate right now with policy risk on the rise,"
said Hong Hao, Hong Kong-based chief equity strategist at Bank
of Communication International.
Data on Monday showed the pace of the rise in Chinese home
prices slowed in January for the first time in 14 months,
suggesting the government's efforts to cool the market were
having an effect.
YUAN FALLS
The Chinese yuan fell, extending its worst weekly
performance in more than two years after the People's Bank of
China set its daily midpoint lower for a fifth session.
On Wall Street on Friday, stocks were off slightly on
options-related expirations.
Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers committed
to spurring faster global growth at a two-day meeting in Sydney
over the weekend.
The final communique said the G20 would increase investment
and employment, generating more than $2 trillion in additional
output over five years while creating tens of million of new
jobs.
On the commodities front, Brent crude added about
0.2 percent to $110.01 a barrel. Gold added about 0.2
percent to $1,330.80 an ounce after it marked a third straight
week of gains.