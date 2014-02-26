* European shares sag, Wall St starts near record high
* China's yuan steady after Tuesday's slide
* Ruble hits five-year low on Ukraine fallout
* Gold near four-month peak
* Fed Chair Yellen to testify to Senate on Thursday
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 26 World stocks markets were flat
on Wednesday as worries about some emerging markets grew as the
Russian ruble hit a five-year low as tensions escalated in
Ukraine, while equities on Wall Street rose.
The drop in the ruble came a day after China's yuan had its
biggest drop in three years, which weighed on shares of European
luxury goods makers because of their heavy exposure to emerging
markets.
The S&P 500 was on track to break its record closing high of
1,848.38 set on Jan. 15, as data showing that sales of new U.S.
single-family homes surged to a 5-1/2-year high in January eased
concerns about a slowing of economic momentum.
"The vast majority of recent weakness has been related to
weather, with the Northeast paralyzed and stores horrible as a
result, while we continue to see strength in areas that weren't
impacted," said Eric Green, senior portfolio manager and
director of research at Penn Capital Management in Philadelphia.
The ruble slid as tensions escalated in Ukraine, after
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered drills by his armed
forces to test combat readiness in western Russia, near the
border with Ukraine.
The threat of debt default by Ukraine also increased. Russia
holds $3 billion worth of Ukrainian debt issued last December,
which could end up in default if certain terms are breached.
Ukraine has asked the International Monetary Fund to help
prepare a new financial aid program, while the country's central
bank chairman said the new government would soon have its own
anti-crisis program ready.
The ruble, at 36 to the dollar, was at its lowest
level since March 2009 as U.S. trading picked up. Ukraine's
hryvnia hit a record low of 10 per dollar.
The market moves come as some investors have already been
pulling money out of emerging markets and putting it back into
better-understood developed economies.
Chinese shares and the yuan stabilized after
sharp falls on Tuesday, although dealers suspect the People's
Bank of China was maintaining a gradual squeeze on the yuan
, to inject more two-way volatility into the market
and wrong-foot speculators betting it would keep rising.
The country's foreign exchange regulator said a dip in the
yuan is normal as some investors unwind their long bets on the
currency, helping inject two-way exchange rate volatility over
time.
On Wall Street, retailers contributed to gains for a second
straight session, with the S&P retail index up 2.7
percent.
Shares of Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home
improvement retailer, jumped 5.7 percent to $50.84 after the
company reported strong growth in quarterly sales, showing that
it was narrowing the gap with market leader Home Depot Inc
.
Shares of Target Corp jumped 7 percent to $60.48
after its quarterly results.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.62 points or
0.18 percent, to 16,209.28, the S&P 500 gained 4.34
points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,849.46, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.93 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,309.517.
Gains on Wall Street were curbed ahead of testimony by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before the U.S. Senate on
Thursday. She is likely to get questions on the recent spate of
soft U.S. economic news and what it might mean for policy.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.44 points or 0.11 percent, to
407.9.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was off 0.1 percent
at 1,350.15 points.
Shares in luxury goods makers were among the top losers,
with LVMH down 1.7 percent, Kering down 2
percent and Hermes down 0.8 percent. Traders pointed
to a downbeat note from Credit Suisse analysts who downgraded
the sector to "benchmark" from "overweight" citing the sector's
big exposure to China and other emerging markets.
Credit Suisse was also in the spotlight, down 2.8
percent as a U.S. Senate subcommittee alleged new misdeeds by
the Swiss lender.
The dollar rose to its highest level in two weeks against a
basket of major currencies as investors sought safety on the
geopolitical tensions in Russia and Ukraine.
In late morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.39
percent to 80.457. It hit a high of 80.490, it strongest level
since mid February.
The dollar also rose against the euro, which was down
0.54 percent at $1.3672 after hitting a two week-trough of
$1.3584.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.09 percent at 102.30
.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes inched down to 2.698
percent.
Gold retreated from earlier four-month highs on Wednesday as
the dollar firmed, but was still seen benefiting from
uncertainty over China's economic policies and worries about the
U.S. recovery in the short term. Spot gold touched its
highest since Oct. 30 at $1,345.35 an ounce, before falling 1.1
percent at $1,325.10.