* European shares rise on ECB easing hopes
* Euro zone inflation in focus
* U.S. yields at 3-week low
* Ukraine unrest sours sentiment
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Feb 28 European stocks rose on Friday,
supported by expectations a low reading of euro zone inflation
later in the day will force the European Central Bank to ease
monetary policy further and a record high close on Wall Street
the previous session.
But worries over the tense political situation in Ukraine
limited these gains, helped fuel a safe-haven rise in the
Japanese yen against the dollar and anchored benchmark U.S.
Treasury yields near their lowest in three weeks.
"The inflation data could be a trigger for the ECB to cut
rates again. In the second half of the year, you could also see
the central bank start buying assets in the American style.
These measures have the potential to favourably impact the
market," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas
Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the "flash" annual
inflation rate in the euro zone to fall to 0.7 percent in
February from 0.8 percent. It could be even lower, some say,
after German inflation on Thursday was weaker than forecast.
In early trading the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up
0.3 percent at 1,3498.14 points, with the index headed for its
best month since July last year.
But some poor company earnings soured sentiment. Bayer
, Germany's largest drugmaker, fell 1 percent after
posting a 3.1 percent decline in adjusted core earnings, while
Austrian lender Erste Group dropped 7.5 percent after
proposing to halve its dividend.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose a slender 0.1 percent for a 4
percent gain on the month. Tokyo's Nikkei stock average
skidded 0.5 percent.
Also in Asia, China's yuan posted its biggest
weekly loss in two decades, as the central bank ramped up its
intervention to weaken the currency ahead of a key government
meeting.
"Some are wondering whether the PBoC (People's Bank of
China) will step in to stabilise the yuan, but reports have been
suggesting that the central bank is indeed trying to shake out
speculators who have put on the renminbi carry trade," Deutsche
Bank strategists wrote in a note on Friday.
UKRAINE UNSTABLE, BUT NO MARKET "GAME CHANGER"
Investors also focused on the increasingly unstable
situation in Ukraine. The United States told Russia to
demonstrate in coming days that it was sincere about its promise
not to intervene in Ukraine, as armed men stormed the regional
parliament and hours later others seized the airport in a mainly
ethnic Russian region.
The unrest prompted investors to seek the safety of U.S.
Treasuries, pushing yields to more than three-week lows in Asia
where the 10-year yield slipped to 2.638 percent. In
early European trade it was around 2.64 percent, little changed
from its U.S. close of 2.642 on Thursday.
"Ukraine is a political risk. As long as the markets are
convinced that Russia is not going to take a hard stance on the
issue, it is something to watch but not a game changer," said
Gijsels at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
Equity and bond markets continued to draw support from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on Thursday that
the U.S. central bank will continue to determine whether severe
winter weather was behind recent signs of weakness. She
re-emphasised that it would take a "significant change" to the
economic outlook to sway the Fed from its plans to taper its
stimulus.
Her overall testimony to the Senate was deemed to be
market-friendly, fuelling a 0.5 percent rise in the S&P 500
to a record high close of 1854.29 points.
Low Treasury yields kept the dollar on the defensive. It
fell 0.4 percent on Friday to 101.74 yen, after dropping
as low as 101.55 yen, its lowest since Feb. 17.