By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 13 The euro hit a new 2-1/2 year
high against the dollar on Thursday as concerns over Chinese
growth and political tensions in Ukraine took the fizz out of an
attempted rebound in riskier assets.
The euro reached $1.3967 and looked set to test
psychological resistance at a $1.40, in a possible sign that the
currency is regaining safe-haven status following the currency
bloc's prolonged sovereign debt crisis.
The euro zone's economic recovery seems to be picking up
steam even as the European Central Bank resists pressure to ease
policy further to counter deflation risks.
"The policy messages and data support the euro and we think
that will allow it to continue to push higher from here," said
Ian Stannard, a strategist at Morgan Stanley in London.
More traditional safe-havens also strengthened, with the
Swiss franc extending gains against the dollar to 0.87095
francs - its strongest since late 2011. The Japanese yen
also firmed.
Stock markets in Europe edged higher but remained pinned
near one-month lows, with a 0.1 percent rise in the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 barely recouping any of the 1.1
percent drop in the previous session.
The move echoed trading in Asia, where MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan managed to
rise 0.5 percent, clawing back half the previous day's losses,
despite concerns over Chinese growth that limited gains.
Soft Chinese data dented many markets. Japan's Nikkei
slipped 0.1 percent, erasing gains made after Japanese
machinery orders beat expectations, while South Korean shares
also lost most of their earlier gains.
China's industrial output growth came in below forecasts for
the combined January/February period, with retail sales also
weaker than expected, stoking worries that growth could slow as
Beijing pushes for economic reforms.
"The China economy is slowing quite sharply, in our view...
(although) the lack of inflation and slowing growth does open
the door for policy easing," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at
Shore Capital, said in a note.
The MSCI All-Country World index edged up
0.2 percent, not far from an eight-day low hit on Wednesday,
while U.S. futures also pointed to a slightly higher open.
A major victim of concerns over China, copper
dropped 0.3 percent to $6,485.50 a tonne, a day after it hit a
four-year low at $6376.25.
After a tumble in copper of around 7.5 percent so far this
month, investors are worried about a possible unravelling of
Chinese loan deals using the metal - whose many industrial uses
make it sensitive to global economic health - as collateral.
Also providing a boost to safe haven assets was the ongoing
situation in Ukraine, as the diplomatic stalemate between Russia
and the West over Crimea continued.
Gold hit a six-month high of $1,374.85, while U.S.
Treasuries have erased all the losses made following last week's
strong payrolls data. The benchmark 10-year yield
was 2.74 percent on Thursday versus its six-week high of 2.82
percent hit last Friday.
The European Union agreed on a framework on Wednesday for
its first sanctions on Russia since the Cold War.
"Markets are nervous over China and Ukraine, with the latter
weighing the most because of the uncertainty of what will happen
next and the seeming lack of any coordinated or effective
response," Titan Investment Partners trader Darren Sinden said.
Geopolitical tension also supported oil. The European
benchmark Brent held relatively firm at $107.88 as it
drew support from the unfolding crisis in Ukraine.
U.S. crude futures steadied, although they remained
near one-month lows hit on Wednesday after Washington announced
a surprise plan for a test release of strategic oil reserves.
In debt markets, Irish government bond yields hit new record
lows before Dublin's first regular debt auction since its 2010
bailout, seen as a post-crisis watershed for the country.
Investors expected a solid auction result, which some said
could be a catalyst for another leg in the Irish debt rally
which has taken 10-year yields to just below 3
percent from a peak of over 15 percent in 2011.
"This return to domestic bond auctions is the final stage of
Ireland regaining full access to capital markets," said Sandra
Holdsworth, an investment manager at Kames Capital.
"We expect Thursday's auction to pass successfully...
However, one note of caution: at current levels of yield there
is little margin to protect investors should the economic
outlook worsen or fiscal discipline be lost."