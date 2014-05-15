(Updates prices, adds quotes and details)
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON May 15 European stocks edged higher on
Thursday while the euro and debt yields fell as weak euro zone
growth data intensified expectations that the European Central
Bank will cut interest rates next month.
Investors are betting that central banks in developed
markets - including the Federal Reserve - will extend their
monetary support, while some also expect China to unveil
stimulus measures.
That helped push emerging market stocks to a six-month high
on Thursday, while Spanish and Italian and Irish yields hit
record lows after data showed euro zone growth was much weaker
than expected in the first quarter.
"It looks as if they (the ECB) will adjust interest rates,
and that should keep equity markets supported," said Berkeley
Futures associate director Richard Griffiths.
A separate reading confirmed inflation remained in the ECB's
"danger zone" below 1 percent in April despite a modest pick-up,
while the central bank's own survey of independent forecasters
cut the inflation outlook for this year, 2015 and 2016.
ECB President Mario Draghi signalled last week that it was
poised to ease monetary policy next month to support the euro
zone economy. Comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
have also suggested continued support for the U.S. economy.
European stocks rose 0.2 percent, having hit a
six-year peak, while Germany's DAX set a new record
high. Asian stocks gained 0.25 percent and
emerging stocks rose by the same margin, bringing
year-to-date gains to 3.8 percent.
The MSCI world equity index was steady.
The euro fell nearly 0.4 percent to $1.3649, an
11-week low, while Germany's 10-year Bund yield
hit its lowest in a year at 1.35 percent.
"The ECB has so many options on the table for June that it
is difficult to go and buy the euro," said Ian Gunner, portfolio
manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund. "But another rate cut will
definitely not be good enough."
ECB policymaker Yves Mersch said the bank's toolbox includes
a negative rate on banks' deposits and other measures.
Sources told Reuters the ECB is preparing a package of
policy options for its June meeting, including cuts in all its
interest rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending
to small and mid-sized firms.
U.S. crude oil and Brent crude futures both
fell. The dollar rose 0.15 percent against a basket of six major
currencies.
