By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 20 Oil traded at close to
nine-month highs on Friday, on course for a second week of
gains, as violence in Iraq raised worries over supplies. Stock
markets remained upbeat.
Buoyed by the billions of dollars the U.S. Federal Reserve
is still pumping into the global economy under its quantitative
easing programme, equity markets took heart from a sanguine
message this week on inflation from Fed chief Janet Yellen.
That effect was still dominant on Friday. All of Europe's
major exchanges inched up, although the MSCI index of world
shares dipped 0.2 percent from record highs it
reached on Thursday.
Brent oil prices slipped 0.1 percent to $114.90 from a high
of $115.71 touched on Thursday.
"The events unfolding in Iraq will continue to dictate the
direction on the market and support the oil price for the time
being at a high level," said Barbara Lambrecht, an analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Rising oil prices may mean improved profits for major oil
companies but could impose rising costs and higher inflation on
the global economy.
Speculation the Fed will look past any rise in inflation as
long as growth is improving pushed stocks higher, and European
markets up another 0.1-0.3 percent on Friday.
"The goldilocks scenario of low rates and a slowly improving
economy continues, with markets unmoved by continued
geopolitical concerns," said Michael Hewson, chief market
analyst at CMC Markets in London.
"Against that backdrop stocks look likely to remain
underpinned, though trading today is likely to be cautious as we
head into the weekend, given what could unfold ... in Iraq."
GOLD STANDARD
If inflation does accelerate, then holding gold is a good
way to hedge against declines in the value of currencies, and
bullion has been another big beneficiary of events in Iraq. It
saw its biggest one-day rise in nine months on Thursday before
retreating a touch on Friday.
"Gold's move this week has been fuelled by a rebasing of
expectations after the Fed meeting, geopolitical risks,
positioning and more favourable technicals," said Edel Tully, a
strategist at UBS.
"We're not convinced that the rally has further longevity
... the move has a lot more to do with positioning, not just
with shorts being elevated, but gross longs are also quite
light."
Spot gold traded at $1,309.30 an ounce, after rising as high
as $1,321.70 on Thursday.
On currency markets, the main fallout of Wednesday's Fed
meeting has been disappointment for the dollar. Some investors
had been hoping for an aggressive message on the prospect of
higher interest rates that would support the U.S. currency.
In contrast, expectations the Bank of England will move by
early next year at latest drove the yield gap between two-year
British gilts and U.S. Treasuries higher
and helped the pound trade near 5 1/2-year highs.
The Norwegian crown slid on Thursday after a U-turn in
policy by the central bank and dipped another 0.3 percent on
Friday.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa, Alex Lawler and
Clara Denina; Editing by Larry King)