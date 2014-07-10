* U.S. stocks shrug off bullish jobless data
* Shares of top-listed Portuguese bank BES fall 15 pct
* Treasuries gain on fear bidding
* Yen at 5-month peak vs euro
(Adds New York stocks sell-off, other market moves; changes
dateline; previous LONDON)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday,
joining a European sell-off driven by troubles at Portugal's
biggest listed bank, while prices of U.S. government debt rose
and the Japanese yen climbed to a five-month high against the
euro.
Wall Street seemed to ignore government jobless claims data
that suggested the U.S. labor market was perking up.
Many U.S. stock market participants have called for a
pullback, with the S&P 500 yet to see a daily decline of 1
percent or more since April 10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 9.64 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,963.19.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 90.24 points,
or 0.53 percent, at 16,895.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 27.60 points, or 0.62 percent, at 4,391.43.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose, taking benchmark yields to
their lowest in five weeks as investors, eyeing Europe,
scrambled for low-risk bonds.
Ten-year notes were off their highs but up 8/32
in price to yield 2.5142 percent. Prices of 30-year bonds
rose 20/32, yielding 3.343 percent.
Treasuries have rallied this week on a global drop in stock
prices, weak economic data in Italy and elsewhere overseas, and
intensified fighting between militants in Gaza and the Israeli
military.
"There's a lot of reasons to find comfort in Treasuries
right now," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at
John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.
The yen hit a five-month high against the euro
and an almost two-month high against the dollar. The yen gained
0.73 percent to 137.56 against the euro, the highest
since February 6, and was up 0.50 percent at 101.06 against the
dollar, the highest since May 21.
"We're seeing some problems coming out of Europe," said
Sireen Harajli, a foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho
Corporate Bank in New York. "Markets are selling euros and
buying safe havens like the Japanese yen."
Before the Wall Street open, the plunge in Portugal's BES
drowned out any support from Wednesday's Federal Reserve
minutes. The minutes were seen as showing the U.S. central bank
no closer to an outright rise in interest rates.
Stock markets in Germany and France fell
around 1.5 percent while Norway's market, hurt by poor results
at its biggest commercial lender, was down 2 percent. An index
of European shares lost 0.78 percent, while a measure
of world markets lost 0.55 percent.
Yields on bonds issued by the southern European governments
at the heart of four years of turmoil for the euro zone rose
across the board. Greece managed to place just half of a planned
3 billion euro bond placement.
Shares in Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo plunged more than
15 percent.
"It is not ideal timing given all the concerns the market
has on Portugal," said Michael Michaelides, a rates analyst at
RBS in London.
Oil prices were lower for a ninth session, with
Brent nearing $108 a barrel in the commodity's longest losing
streak in four years and U.S. light crude off 0.18
percent at $102.11. Prices were pressured by weak U.S. gasoline
demand and the prospect of rising supply from Libya.
(Reporting by Michael Connor; Editing by Dan Grebler)