* U.S. stocks open lower despite strong corporate earnings
* Donetsk fighting counters hopes of swift resolution of
crisis
* Safe-heaven gold, yen, bonds rally; oil edges higher
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 21 Major global stock markets
declined and bond prices rallied on Monday as worries over the
Gaza Strip and Ukraine overshadowed optimism over corporate
earnings.
The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc inched up, and gold
prices rose above $1,300 an ounce, as the market focused on
uncertainty after last week's downing of a Malaysian jetliner
over Ukraine.
Prices of U.S. and European debt rose. German 10-year yields
fell to about 1.14 percent, within reach of a 2012 record of
1.126 percent.
Israeli jets, tanks and artillery continued to pound Gaza as
the death toll from a two-week conflict topped 500.
Reports that Ukrainian forces were moving into the eastern
city of Donetsk added to concerns that the conflict in one of
Europe's biggest countries may escalate. Investigators began to
inspect the bodies of victims of the downing of Malaysia
Airlines flight MH17 last week.
"The market is taking a break in reassessing (U.S.)
second-quarter earnings. The development over the weekend was
less than reassuring with the escalation of violence in Gaza and
investigation of the downed Malaysian airliner," said Jim
Russell, senior equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management
in Cincinnati.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 88.68 points or
0.52 percent, to 17,011.5, the S&P 500 lost 8.31 points
or 0.42 percent, to 1,969.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 18.04 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,414.10.
MSCI's All-World Index was down 0.5 percent,
while European stocks were down 0.6 percent.
Shares of Halliburton Co shares rose 0.9 percent to
$71.58 after the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider
reported a 20 percent increase in quarterly profit.
So far this reporting period, 68 percent of S&P 500
companies are beating Wall Street's profit expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data. That's in line with the 67
percent average for the past four quarters and above the 63
percent average since 1994.
In the foreign exchange market, the safe-haven yen and Swiss
franc benefited.
The dollar was slightly lower at 101.30 yen, while
the dollar also dipped against the Swiss franc.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 8/32 in
price to yield 2.45 percent.
CAUTION
Germany and other European Union members have taken a more
cautious line on moves against Russia than the United States,
mindful of the damage an exchange of sanctions with one of their
main energy providers could do to Europe's economy.
Any limitations on trade would be liable to hurt businesses,
with Germany and its strong ties with the Russian economy a
particular concern.
Shocks to the system from Ukraine and Israel's ground
invasion of Gaza come at a time when markets have been digesting
conflicting economic signals from either side of the Atlantic.
Oil prices edged higher after Iran and six world powers
failed to meet a July 20 deadline for a settlement over Tehran's
nuclear activities. Brent crude oil was up 7 cents at
$107.31 a barrel, while U.S. crude was up 81 cents at
$103.94.
