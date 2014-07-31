* Dollar index steady, just off highest since mid-September
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 31 Doubts about whether stock
markets can ride out a tightening of U.S. monetary policy
dominated trade in European shares on Thursday, and the prospect
of higher interest rates next year pushed the dollar to 10-month
highs.
A steady rise for the U.S. currency is the central story for
global financial markets so far this month. A jump in U.S.
economic growth reported on Wednesday extended the dollar's
gains against the euro to 6 cents since early May.
U.S. growth of 4 percent in annualised terms in the second
quarter came as poor company results and concern over conflict
in Ukraine fuelled worries that Europe will take far longer to
recover.
Euro zone data on Thursday showed inflation slowing to just
0.4 percent, adding to those doubts, and the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index was down one percent by midday.
A warning by sports group Adidas about its business in
Russia underlined the threats facing European companies.
U.S. stock futures also pointed to losses of more
than half a percent at the open.
"The biggest worry is the uncertainty about the U.S.
monetary policy," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"The strong GDP data and an improving economic outlook have
raised the risk of an early rate hike. Tomorrow's U.S. non-farm
payrolls data may further cement the view that a rate rise could
happen earlier than expected."
Another worry for some European companies was Argentina's
second default in 12 years, following the failure of last-minute
efforts to do a deal with holdout creditors.
While debt insurance costs on Thursday suggested an eventual
agreement still seemed possible, the default helped fuel
weakness in Spanish and French shares, traders said, with
Madrid's main index down 2.1 percent.
The broader global impact of any default is likely to be
limited. Argentina has been effectively shut out of financial
markets since its 2002 default.
"We expect contagion to other markets to be fairly limited.
This is a highly technical legal case and a selective default,"
Steve Ellis, a portfolio manager with Fidelity Emerging Market
Debt.
EURO HALT
While the dollar gained against its Australian counterpart
and other higher-yielding plays, the euro held steady just below
$1.34 even after the U.S. data.
A rough ride this week has seen the single currency fall to
its lowest since November, but it was little changed after the
inflation numbers.
The promise of U.S. jobs numbers on Friday was also likely
to keep trading in tighter ranges, dealers said.
"The market is now a little bit too far ahead of itself,"
said Adam Myers, head of currency strategy at Credit Agricole in
London. "There's not going to be any Fed interest rate rises in
the first half of 2015 and that's what the market is pretty much
pricing in at the moment. It will only take a weak payrolls
number and we'll see quite a snapback."
Many Asian shares had also slipped on profit-taking after
making hefty gains since the middle of this month.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.3 percent, but it was still not far from a 6 1/2-year
high hit on Wednesday.
The Nikkei average fell 0.2 percent while Australian
shares inched up to six-year highs.
(Editing by Larry King)