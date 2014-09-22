* Chinese growth worries hit stocks, commodities
* Dollar gives up some of recent gains but Aussie falls
* G20 finance chiefs warn of excessive risk in markets
* Draghi due before European Parliament
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Sept 22 Concern about a potential
slowdown in China hit global stocks and commodities on Monday
while signs of disagreement between major economic powers on the
need for extra stimulus further clouded the outlook.
Shares fell in Asia and Europe as investors worried a
closely watched gauge of Chinese manufacturing, due on Tuesday,
could indicate activity was contracting.
The Australian dollar fell half a percent to a
seven-month low of $0.8826, reflecting Australia's dependency on
Chinese appetite for its natural resources exports.
Mining company stocks fell in Europe on fears over Chinese
demand. British food retailer Tesco, whose shares fell
more than 8 percent after it further cut its first-half profit
forecast, also took its toll.
"News out of China where finance minister Lou poured cold
water on hopes that China will take further measures to boost
its economy is souring sentiment for stocks," Markus Huber,
senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said.
Wall Street looked set to open lower, with stock index
futures pointing to losses.
Chinese steel and iron ore futures hit record lows, down 4
percent, plagued by excessive supply and demand worries.
Brent crude oil fell below $98 a barrel and
three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down
1.5 percent at $6,733 a tonne.
"The big concern out there seems to be China. Everybody is
getting increasingly worried about the economy and the real
estate sector and there are question marks about when we might
get additional policy stimulus (from China)," said Nic Brown,
head of commodity research at Natixis.
The closely-watched Chinese manufacturing number will be
released on Tuesday, as will other global flash business
activity surveys for September.
Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs
meeting in Australia at the weekend did little to settle
investor nerves. They said they were close to adding $2 trillion
to the global economy, but there were signs of disagreement.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew cited "philosophical"
differences with some of his European counterparts over the need
for short-term stimulus.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble stressed
Germany's long-held view that structural reform and strict
budget controls were needed.
Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei told the meeting Beijing
would not dramatically alter its economic policy because of any
one indicator, China's central bank said in a statement.
The G20 finance leaders also warned low interest rates and
low asset price volatility could lead to a build-up of excessive
risk.
DRAGHI
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will speak in
the European Parliament on Monday, days after a lukewarm take-up
of cheap loans under the bank's latest scheme to push more money
into the euro zone financial system.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst stock index was down
0.3 percent at 1,397.85 points.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped about 1.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock
average ended down 0.7 percent, after it marked its
highest closing level since 2007 on Friday.
The dollar, which has racked up its longest weekly winning
streak against a basket of currencies since the its free float
in 1973, gave up ground against major rivals, with the notable
exception of the Australian dollar.
The euro traded 0.1 percent higher at $1.2840, after
touching a 14-month trough of $1.2826 in Asian trade, while the
yen JPY-= was almost flat at 109.02 to the dollar.
