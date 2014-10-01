* Manufacturing data weighs on stocks at Q4 start
* Hong Kong unrest saps risk appetite
* Dollar tops 110 yen for first time in six years
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Oct 1 Stocks worldwide began the fourth
quarter on a negative note on Wednesday, with investors wary of
lacklustre economic data and keeping a cautious eye on civil
unrest in Hong Kong.
The dollar held close to a four-year high against a currency
basket, helped by the weak factory activity data, and
pushed commodity prices lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was
down 0.1 percent after final September purchasing manager
numbers from France and Germany underlined the fragility of the
European recovery.
Sales warnings from British retailer J Sainsbury
and French cable maker Nexans added to the gloom.
"Since the Fed meeting on Sept. 17, we've seen a 'risk-off'
trade, with the fixed income market playing its role of
'safe-haven' while equities and commodities have been slipping
in negative territory," Ycap Asset Management's head of
quantitative strategies in Paris, Gregory Raccah, said.
Manufacturing stumbled across most of Asia in September. The
closely watched Chinese PMI stayed stuck at 51.1, only modestly
above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.
"The political unrest in Hong Kong is dragging down market
sentiment, while Japanese (mixed Tankan survey) and Chinese
(unchanged manufacturing PMI) data were unconvincing," Rabobank
analysts said in a note.
MSCI's main index of Asia-Pacifc shares outside Japan
fell 0.3 percent. In Tokyo, the Nikkei stock
index closed 0.6 percent lower. Big Japanese manufacturers were
slightly more optimistic in the third quarter but service-sector
sentiment worsened, a central bank survey showed.
Chinese stock markets were closed for a national holiday but
investors warily monitored thousands of pro-democracy protesters
in Hong Kong, where demonstrations spread.
U.S. shares closed the third quarter on a downbeat note,
dragged lower by energy and materials shares as consumer
confidence fell in September for the first time in five months
and home prices rose less than expected in July.
The dollar, riding high in recent days on the divergent
monetary policy outlooks of the Federal Reserve on the one hand
and the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan on the
other, topped 110 yen for the first time in six years.
The Japanese currency was last down 0.1 percent at 109.77
yen.
The euro, which plumbed a two-year low under $1.26 on
Tuesday after subdued euro zone inflation data was seen making
ECB monetary stimulus more likely, was down 0.1 percent at
$1.2620.
PAYROLLS
Analysts said U.S. jobs data due on Friday would be crucial
for the dollar's near-term prospects.
"Friday's non-farm payrolls will be key, as it could raise
rate hike expectations another notch," Barclays Bank chief Japan
FX strategist in Tokyo, Shinichiro Kadota, said.
Dollar strength and concern over growing supply have weighed
heavily on Brent crude oil lately. The Chinese PMI data
lifted it towards $95 a barrel on Wednesday, although it last
traded down slightly on the day at $94.67.
"It's a tiny bit better than the market expected, but the
China bears have been beating their chest very loudly in the
past few weeks so we should see some relief rally,"
OptionsXpress market analyst in Sydney, Ben Le Brun, said.
Falling oil prices have hit Russia's rouble. The currency
declined to 44.43 against a dollar-euro basket at
Wednesday's opening, moving beyond the level of 44.40 at which
the central bank automatically starts unlimited interventions to
defend the currency.
The strong dollar also took its toll on gold. The metal
traded near a nine-month low at $1,206 an ounce.
