* Manufacturing data weighs on stocks at Q4 start
* Hong Kong unrest saps risk appetite
* Dollar tops 110 yen for first time in six years
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Oct 1 Stocks worldwide began the fourth
quarter on a negative note on Wednesday, as lacklustre economic
data and civil unrest in Hong Kong kept investors cautious
before a European Central Bank meeting later this week.
The dollar held close to a four-year high, helped by the
weak factory activity data, pushing commodity prices lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was
down 0.2 percent after final September purchasing manager
numbers from France, Germany and the euro zone as a whole
underlined the fragility of the European recovery.
The numbers, along with slowing euro zone inflation data on
Tuesday, highlighted the divergent monetary policy outlook
between the U.S. Federal Reserve on the one hand and the
European Central Bank and Bank of Japan on the other.
"Since the Fed meeting on Sept. 17, we've seen a 'risk-off'
trade, with the fixed income market playing its role of
'safe-haven' while equities and commodities have been slipping
in negative territory," said Ycap Asset Management's head of
quantitative strategies in Paris, Gregory Raccah.
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday.
"Once again, the central bank will have to convince
investors that it has the firepower to stave off deflation
risks. We'll wait for Thursday's ECB meeting before buying the
market," said Barclays France director Franklin Pichard.
Manufacturing stumbled across most of Asia in September. The
closely watched Chinese PMI stayed stuck at 51.1, only modestly
above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.
MSCI's main index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.2 percent. In Tokyo, the Nikkei stock
index closed 0.6 percent lower. Big Japanese manufacturers were
slightly more optimistic in the third quarter, but
service-sector sentiment worsened, a central bank survey showed.
Chinese stock markets were closed for a national holiday but
investors warily monitored thousands of pro-democracy protesters
in Hong Kong, where demonstrations spread.
U.S. shares closed the third quarter on a downbeat note,
dragged lower by energy and materials shares as consumer
confidence fell in September for the first time in five months
and home prices rose less than expected in July.
The dollar, riding high in recent weeks, topped 110 yen for
the first time in six years. The Japanese currency was last down
0.1 percent at 109.77 yen.
The euro, which plumbed a two-year low under $1.26 on
Tuesday after the euro zone inflation data was seen making ECB
monetary stimulus more likely, was down 0.2 percent at $1.2612
.
PAYROLLS
Analysts said U.S. jobs data due on Friday would be crucial
for the dollar's near-term prospects.
"Friday's non-farm payrolls will be key, as it could raise
rate hike expectations another notch," said Barclays Bank chief
Japan FX strategist in Tokyo, Shinichiro Kadota.
Dollar strength and concern over growing supply have weighed
heavily on Brent crude oil lately. The Chinese PMI data
lifted it towards $95 a barrel on Wednesday. It last traded at
$94.90, up 0.2 percent on the day.
"The Chinese data is slightly supportive, but Brent is
solidly in a downtrend and that could continue," said Tony
Machacek, an oil broker at Jefferies Bache in London.
Falling oil prices have hit Russia's rouble. The currency
slipped to 44.43 against a dollar-euro basket at
Wednesday's opening, moving beyond the level of 44.40 at which
the central bank automatically starts unlimited interventions to
defend the currency.
The strong dollar also took its toll on gold. The metal
traded at $1,208.40 an ounce, having hit a none-month low
on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Blaise
Robinson in Paris; Editing by Louise Ireland and Crispian
Balmer)