* Risk aversion sends U.S. shares lower
* Equity volatility continues, VIX Index hits highest since
2012
* U.S. Treasuries up, 30-year bond yield lowest since June
2013
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 10 An index of global equities
fell to a seven-month low and oil hit a two-year low on Friday,
continuing a string of weakness built on worries about weak
worldwide economic growth.
Investors have scrambled to reduce big bets in stocks and
other risky assets after benefiting from a rally in major world
equity markets that has only seen brief interruptions in the
past three years.
Assets tied to expectations for improved growth have been
hit by a recent raft of weak indicators from Europe at a time
when other big economies, including China, Japan and Brazil,
face their own hardships and as the U.S. Federal Reserve is
expected to reduce monetary accommodation in coming months.
Most major markets saw 1 percent declines Friday, and an
early attempt by U.S. markets to rally was quickly met with more
selling, though losses in the U.S. were concentrated in the
tech-heavy Nasdaq. Friday's selling was not linked to a
particular catalyst, but a continuation of the growing concern
about valuations amid questionable global demand.
"In a vacuum of policy response, investors are selling first
and asking questions later," said Jim McDonald, chief investment
strategist at Chicago-based Northern Trust Asset Management,
which has about $924 billion in assets under management.
"It smells like there is a high degree of involvement from
systematic traders, rather than fundamental traders. The
magnitude of the move has been disproportionate to the change in
the fundamentals."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.01 points, or
0.03 percent, to 16,664.26, the S&P 500 lost 7.5 points,
or 0.39 percent, to 1,920.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 55.02 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,323.32.
In a sign of increased volatility, the CBOE Volatility Index
, or VIX, the market's favored gauge of Wall Street
anxiety, touched a high of 22.06 on Friday, its highest intraday
level since December 2012, as more investors paid up for
protection against further declines.
Concerns about global growth hit oil prices hard. Brent
crude oil fell 0.9 percent to $89.26, after touching its
lowest level since December 2010 at $88.11. U.S. November crude
was down 0.8 percent at $85.09.
"It's panic mode. Panic and capitulation," said Carsten
Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. "We are now in
uncharted territory, so anything could happen."
The risk aversion has boosted buying in safe-haven
government debt. Lipper data shows U.S.-based taxable bond funds
attracted $12.7 billion in inflows for the week ended Wednesday,
a one-week record, while U.S. equity funds saw $6.7 billion in
outflows, with most coming from exchange-traded funds.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell
to 2.307 percent on Friday, the lowest since June. The 30-year
Treasury bond was up 4/32 in price to yield 2.3124
percent, the lowest since June 2013.
The MSCI all-country world index was down
1.2 percent after hitting its lowest level since March, while
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell more than
1 percent. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was also down,
dropping 1.5 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to wind down later this
month the asset purchase program that has boosted markets over
the past two years. Many observers doubt the recent stimulus
measures unveiled by the European Central Bank will make up for
it.
A string of dismal data from Germany and other large euro
zone economies in recent weeks has fed anxiety over a possible
recession in the region, while the jury is still out on the
European Central Bank's proposed policy response.
Some investors have been speculating that the ECB will be
forced to launch a sovereign bond-buying program, styled on the
Fed's quantitative easing (QE).
China's shares ended down on Friday as investors remained
cautious ahead of September economic data due next week.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, was up 0.35 percent at 85.830. Against the
euro, the dollar was up 0.45 percent at $1.2633. The
dollar traded flat against the yen at 107.84.
Though it was still trading near four-year highs, the dollar
was on track to end a record-long rally with its first weekly
fall in three months.
Euro zone bond yields bounced off record lows after top
Federal Reserve officials hinted at an interest rate rise in the
middle of next year, reversing some bets for a longer period of
near-zero rates.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)