* Sources say ECB considering buying corporate bonds
* Earnings results beat expectations in Europe, the U.S.
* European shares inch up, euro hits one-week low, yields
fall
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 22 European shares edged up and the
euro hit a one-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, driven
by upbeat company earnings results and hopes of corporate bond
buying by the European Central Bank.
Shares in Swiss engineering group ABB gained 3.1 percent
after posting a bigger-than-expected rise in orders, helped by
demand from the oil and gas industries. Outdoor equipment maker
Husqvarna surged 6.1 percent after reporting a rise
in earnings that was above forecasts.
The market moves were tentative as investors remain nervous
about the state of the global economy, with the euro zone a key
soft spot. Such worries may intensify on Thursday when regional
business surveys are due.
Several sources told Reuters on Tuesday the ECB was
considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market and
may make a final decision as soon as December with a view to
begin purchases early next year.
That would expand the private sector asset-buying programme
the ECB began on Monday with the aim of giving the economy a
shot in the arm and safeguarding the euro zone from deflation,
which has already gripped five of its 18 members.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.1 percent at 1,300.72 points, after surging 2.1 percent
on Tuesday. The euro hit a one-week low of 1.27025 before
bouncing to 1.2719, virtually flat on the day.
"The general takeaway here for a lot of people is that it
shows commitment from the ECB trying to find ways to expand its
balance sheet. And also it shows ... the ECB wanting to pick up
the pace," said Paul Robson, a currency strategist at RBS.
In the United States, Apple Inc and Texas
Instruments posted stronger-than-expected quarterly
earnings, lifting the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index
more than 2 percent on Tuesday.
That, together with data showing a stronger-than-expected
2.4 percent rise in U.S. domestic home resales last month
provided evidence that the U.S. economic recovery maintained
some momentum.
"Sentiment turned positive overnight on good earnings
reported by U.S. corporates, much better than expected U.S.
existing home sales data and the rumours that the ECB is
considering the option of buying corporate bonds in the
secondary market," said Daniel Lee at Credit Agricole.
Some hopes were also coming from Japan, where trade data
showed exports rose 6.9 percent in September from a year
earlier, the fastest pace in seven months.
INFLATION NEXT
The upbeat signals from the United States bolstered the
dollar, although traders were wary of U.S. inflation data due at
1230 GMT.
Economists expect annual core CPI inflation to stay flat at
1.7 percent in September, and a cooler reading would add to
speculation that the Federal Reserve will wait longer before
raising interest rates.
The consensus view is that the U.S. central bank will decide
at its Oct 28-29 policy meeting to wrap up its third round of
asset purchases with new money, known as quantitative easing.
But short-term interest rates futures imply markets do not
expect the Fed to hike rates until late 2015.
The dollar inched lower on the day against the yen to
106.88 yen.
Euro zone bond yields extended their falls on the back of
the ECB's plans. German 10-year Bund yields, which
set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1 basis
point to 0.86 percent. Peripheral bond yields fell by more.
"The news of bond buying had quite a beneficial effect on
the non-German bond markets, for good reason, so spread
narrowing was quite substantial and today there is still some
after-effect of that," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Michael Urquhart in
London and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans)